Doggies demolish Central

By Emily Ferguson

It was a cold and windy night for football on Wednesday as North put the pedal right down, to take a 124-point win over the Magpies.

The wind was blowing strong towards the scoreboard end of the Jubilee Oval, which gave a handy advantage to the Bulldogs to get their game going in the first quarter.

Samual Micallef set the scene for the night with the opening goal, before Tasman McAllister followed suit. Fletcher Kolinac then booted back-to-back majors, followed by goals from Kody Ellis and Kyran Blore.

The Bulldogs slotted six goals and five behinds to take a 41-point lead into the first break.

The second term saw North kicking into the wind, however, they managed two majors through Taz Lihou and Rogan Turner with an across-body snap. As hard as Central tried, they weren't able to get the ball into their forward fifty. The Dogs led by 60 points at half time.

To kick off the second half, Taz Lihou kicked his second of the night, shortly followed by Fletcher Kolinac with his third. Luke Barraclough booted his first of the game, followed by a long bomb from Samual Micallef to slot his second.

Cohen Tonkin then kicked another major for the Bulldogs, Luke Barraclough kicked his second and Fletcher Kolinac booted goal number four. North had racked up a 103-point lead heading into three-quarter time.

The last term saw North's best-on-ground, Kody Ellis kick back-to-back goals; the first from on the run, and the second went through from a left-foot snap. Jet Johnson sealed the deal for the Bulldogs with a goal to end things, 125 points to Central's single behind.

Central put up a great fight to the in-form and focused Bulldogs, they continue to improve and show new strengths in each game they play. Their best players were Will Campbell who was relentless in defence, Dwight Chestnut, Garth McAvaney, Thierry Masclet, Ned Schaefer and Ben Kuerschner.

For the Dogs, Kody Ellis was best afield - quick, agile and accurate all over the ground. He was joined by Taz Lihou, Fletcher Kolinac, Kyran Blore, Frederick Squire and Luke Barraclough in the best players.

Full-time score - North 18 17 (125) defeated Central 0 1 (1).

