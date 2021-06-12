Debutantes to finally get their Ball

By Emily Ferguson

Next Friday marks the annual South Football Club Debutante Ball, where nine lovely local young ladies will make their debut.

The ball will be the first of its kind since 2019, with COVID halting all social events and gatherings - Debutante Balls included. The SFC Debutante Ball will happen on the third scheduled date, after being postponed twice due to COVID restrictions.

Co-organiser Stacey Burns, along with Leanna Bird and Tayla McDonald, has been preparing for the event for well over a year now with the ball originally planned to go ahead in late 2020.

“So the first original date was the 17th of October, 2020 and then it changed to the 20th of March, 2021, and now we’re finally at the 18th of June. Because of COVID and all the restrictions, we had to keep changing the date so it’s been ongoing since March 2020 - that’s when we first set the date and now we’re finally here,” said Stacey.

Due to the forced delay, half of the debutantes were originally set to make their debut last year.

“Yeah, half of them were last year and half were this year, so that’s why we have so many debutantes. We’ve got the nine of them,” she said.

The debutantes and squires have been trained over the past couple of months by Dance Instructor, Gemma Murray.

“She was recommended to us by the previous dance teacher because we were having issues getting someone. She normally does the Civic Ball as well, so they recommended her to us as well. So thank god she said yes,” said Stacey.

“They’ve been rehearsing for about the last seven weeks - two nights a week they’ve been doing it for. They’ve got three dances with their partners and then one dance with their parent, mother or father or, in some cases, a family member.”

The Guests of Honour for the event are Marcus O’Brien and Melisa Keenan, and the flower girls are Ruby Manoel and Caitlin Slattery.

Tickets for the event are already sold out, “This is probably the biggest deb we’ve had to be honest. We’ve got 43 tables,” said Stacey.

“It’s been a long time coming due to COVID and needing to make sure that kids could dance. And then when all this Victoria stuff happened again it threw a spanner in the works and I thought we might be having a deb in the backyard.”



WHAT: South Football Club Debutante Ball

WHEN: Friday June 18

WHERE: Gary Radford Pavilion

Please log in to read the whole article.