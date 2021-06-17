Save the Civic Debutante Ball

By Emily McInerney

With two girls eager and ready to participate in their deb; Council have extended the call for more debutantes for their Civic Ball.

Council need at least five debutantes for the ball to go ahead.

Dance instructor Gemma Murray said her deb was one of the best experiences of her life.

Gemma did her deb ball in 2017 under dance instructor Andrew Bevarne.

Tragically Andrew passed away two weeks before the ball went ahead.

“It was really emotional, but we came together as a group to do it for Andrew,” Gemma said.

“A deb ball is tradition in my family, my mum did it, and her mum did it as well.

“I enjoyed all of it, but I really enjoyed the dance lessons. It was a way for us to bond before the event.”

Gemma said the father/daughter dance was also a special moment for her.

She said the first year she became the dance instructor, they did a dance to honour Andrew.

“We did a dance to one of his favourite songs and it was still the traditional choreography.

“I’ve kept a lot of dances to carry that on for him.”

Gemma said she wants to see this year’s deb go ahead.

“Because we couldn’t have it last year, I thought the interest would be high.

“One participant already has her dress and everything. We just need some more girls.

“I recommend doing it, it was one of the best nights of my life.

“I will always remember it.”

Gemma said it was also special to share the night with friends and family.

“Everyone comes together, my mum and Nan helped me into my dress; which was really special.”

Mayor Darriea Turley said early interest in the event hadn’t yet translated into nominations.

“We actually had a number of girls interested at the start of the nomination process, but only two ended up actually registering so far, which was surprising,” Mayor Turley said.

“Hopefully the extended nomination window will allow more girls to commit and share an extravagant evening with their fellow debutantes and squires.”

Mayor Turley noted that it had been a tight turnaround to organise the event, but hoped the ball would still be able to go ahead.

“We only really got the green light in early May to push ahead with the event after monitoring COVID-19 restrictions.

“We knew it would be touch and go with such a narrow nomination period, but we still wanted to give the city’s youth the opportunity at a glamorous night out.

“It’s an important event for young adults and a local tradition, so hopefully the extended nomination window will provide the extra time needed to get a more nominations across the line.”

The Civic Deb will be held on August 27 at the Civic Centre, nominations for the ball have been extended until June 20.

Anyone wishing to nominate or seeking further information on the ball can contact Council’s Events Officer, Shannan Botten, on 8080 3322 or events@brokenhill.nsw.gov.au

Please log in to read the whole article.