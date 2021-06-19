Kiosk made big donation for hospital 'wish list'

By Nardia Keenan

The Broken Hill Health Service has once again received a substantial donation from the volunteers at the Broken Hill Hospital Kiosk.

This week Kiosk Auxiliary Public Officer Dennis Roach and other kiosk representatives presented a cheque valued at $125,450 to Mr Umit Agis, Chief Executive of the Far West Local Health District.

The money was donated for the 2020-2021 financial year and will be used to buy important equipment on the hospital’s ‘wish list’. $20,598.97 will be allocated for a thermoregulatory crib, an important device used to maintain stable temperature in newborns, a key addition to the maternity ward, one that was welcomed by Director of Nursing and Midwifery Pamela Charnock who said that the health service continues too be extremely grateful for all the work the kiosk volunteers do.

“The donation presented today, to buy equipment we use across the whole hospital, is incredible. We say it all the time that our health service could not run as well as it does without the contribution of all our volunteers. We are in awe of their continued hard work and commitment to helping make our services better with this donation and the equipment we buy with it.”

The remaining funds will be assigned to purchase equipment that will be distributed across various wards and departments including $43,021.43 for nine vital signs monitors, $25,905 for three mattress systems and $1,800 for six patient televisions.

Various departments were also allocated money to purchase infusion pumps, patient alarm systems and syringe pumps, all of which will contribute to greater patient care.

This year’s donation brings the total donated by the kiosk to the hospital in the last 10 years to a staggering $1,752,500.

The hospital kiosk had been closed for nearly a year due to COVID and Mr Roach said that the volunteers were glad to be “back in business and very pleased we could once again make a large donation to the Broken Hill hospital.

“The volunteers all love working in the kiosk and love it even more when we see our hard work allows this equipment to be purchased.”

Mr Roach reminded the public that the Kiosk Auxiliary is always looking for volunteers and anyone interested can contact him on 0402 224 142.

