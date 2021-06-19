South storm home over Magpies

By Emily Ferguson

South's Under 18s side continued their winning streak with a 75-point defeat of the cellar dweller Magpies.

This game was one of the best Central have played, with great defensive pressure throughout the game, In particular in the first quarter where they kept the Roos to just three goals.

It was South’s Jackson Bray who got the game rolling. Playing out of full forward for a majority of the game was well suited for Bray, he slotted the first goal of the game.

South’s Ty Johnston and Dan Ryan both followed in similar fashion, kicking their first goals of the night to finish off the first term.

The Roos led 22 points to Central's nil at the first break.

The second term was a low scoring affair overall, but Harry Butcher kicked his first of what would be a small bag for the Southies. Central's best on ground for the night, Nick Devoy kicked a great goal on the run to put the Magpies on the board.

At half time the scores saw South ahead on 34 points to Central's seven.

To kick off the second half, South’s Ty Johnston and Jackson Bray both kicked their second majors of the game. Before Nick Devoy made it a couple for the Magpies, with a right-leg snap from the scoreboard pocket.

Harry Butcher kicked his second for the night with a dribble through the big sticks, followed by a goal from Ty Parker to extend South’s lead.

South's Marcus Purcell booted a goal after playing on down field from a free kick, and then managed a second shortly before three-quarter-time.

South led 71 to Central’s 13 at the final break.

The last term of the game saw a trio of goals from the Roos to seal their win. Dan Ryan came through first to kick his second for the night, before Harry Butcher booted back to back majors to finish the game with four to his name.

The Roos ran out winners by 75 points, but in respect to the Magpies their side of 16 fought hard to keep the score line from blowing out and displayed a valiant effort for the game’s duration.

Central's best player was Nick Devoy, who played across the ground with ease. From the back lines where he was relentless, to his run and carry through the centre and finishing off in the forward lines with two goals. He was joined by Ned Schaefer, Will Campbell, Bryce Bottrell, Garth McAvaney and Karson Cole in the best players.

Luke Collins was named best on ground for South after a strong performance throughout the game. The likes of Harry Butcher, Ty Johnston, Caleb Everuss, Marcus Purcell and Bulya Boney were also among their best.



Full time score - South 11 11 (77) defeated Central 2 1 (13).

