Kiosk volunteers thanked with cakes and a cuppa

By Nardia Keenan

After working so hard, hospital kiosk volunteers had their turn to be served morning tea in the hospital foyer last week.

The morning tea was to thank the Hospital Kiosk Auxiliary for all their hard work in fundraising $125,450 for hospital medical equipment.

Manager of the Broken Hill Health Service Pamela Charnock said that the kiosk volunteers decided how their donated funds would be spent.

“The vollies sit at the meeting and they choose equipment from the hospital’s wish list,” Pamela said.

Volunteers made their decisions carefully, with an emphasis on benefitting many people, not just a few. Volunteer Elaine Johns observed that the decisions made now may even help the volunteers.

“We are old and we may need this equipment soon.”

Fundraising for hospital equipment is just one way that the kiosk volunteers give to the community.

The kiosk sells home-cooked meals at affordable prices and, as the delicious aroma of spinach and fetta pies wafted through the hospital foyer, it drew a crowd of staff, visitors and even patients. In what can be a daunting environment, the hospital kiosk is an oasis of home comforts.

This comfort includes service with a smile, as well as genuine kindness and cheerfulness.

Kiosk volunteer Lynne Hatwell explained that the reason volunteers are so caring to customers is because of the camaraderie amongst the workers, who socialise together outside of work.

“The nice thing is the friendship with the girls. Some of us go out for lunch on Tuesdays and the hospital provides Christmas dinner for us," Lynne said.

“I look forward to coming here.”

Lynne also said that Broken Hill people are lovely and will give their time to run the hospital kiosk at a time when most hospital canteens have been privatised.

“Not many hospitals do this.

“Broken Hill people are very caring and they’ll help each other out.”

