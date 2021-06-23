Gallery hosts experimental sounds

By Nardia Keenan

‘Live at the Gallery’, a set of sound works exploring resonance and vibration is inspired by the vast expanse of the Australian landscape.

It features two string musicians, one of whom is returning to Broken Hill.

Double bassist Benjamin Ward recently performed a solo recital at Broken Hill Art Gallery, that included his own compositions.

Ward is a musician and composer who has been a member of the Sydney Symphony double bass section for 12 years.

A career highlight for Ward was composing orchestral music for ‘When Walawaru Soars’, a dance piece based on the poetry of acclaimed Kokatha and Yankunytjatjara writer, Ali Cobby Eckermann. It explores Stolen Generations, the loss of country and fragmented identity.

Ward also played a solo set of double bass works at the Alice Springs Beanie Festival and the Garma Festival for the Yothu Yindi Foundation.

He will be bringing these skills to Friday’s experimental soundscape of the Australian landscape.

Adding a Scandinavian edge is Freya Schack-Arnott, a Danish-Australian contemporary cellist who is a performer, improviser, composer and curator.

Schack-Arnott is the co-founder and curator of the ‘Opus Now’ music series, which is an ongoing project exploring relationships between the music of today and classical string quartets.

She is also co-curator of the Rosenberg Museum, together with violinist and improviser, Jon Rose.

In recent years, Schack-Arnott has performed in a number of festivals and major venues across Australia, Asia and Europe. This includes the National Concert Hall in Taipei, JazzSpot Candy in Tokyo and festivals in Copenhagen, Sydney and Melbourne.

The experimental music with Australian and Scandinavian influences will be set against the backdrop of ‘This is Not a Mineral Mall’, Dale Collier’s powerful audio-visual installation.

The exhibition was produced by the artist across two distant locations, the unceded sovereign lands of Barkindji Country and the lakes of Haukijärvi, Finland to raise awareness about how a rapidly-changing climate is affecting the biosphere.



The experimental music and art event is on Friday, June 25, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

It is at Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery at 404 to 408 Argent Street and is a free event.

For more information call Hester Lyon on 8080 3444.

