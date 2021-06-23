Magpies win streak continues

By Emily Ferguson

Central Women's have gained their ninth-straight win this season after taking a 34-point win over the Robins.

Central coach Sheldon Hall said the game was scrappy due to the cold weather and windy conditions but that it was a relatively even game.

"I think both teams had a few out so it was a bit even. I don't think we scored a goal from halfway through the third quarter, I think. And West sort of took over a bit, so it was still a pretty even game," he said.

Hall said his teams best area of play on Saturday was getting the ball on the outside to their runners, "West obviously have Paige (Cuy) and Brydie (Mannion) in the middle who are two really good midfielders, so for our girls to get the ball on the outside to our quick runners was probably the difference, to be honest. I think it was really evenly matched other than that."

He said the one area they're always working on improving is their basic skills, "I think we had a few out so our newer players stood up. Just that a few girls are playing for the first time and there's always an emphasis on working on our skills."

The Magpie women have been undefeated so far in season 2021, and coach Hall said it is all player-driven. "It's very pleasing but obviously the girls are putting in all the hard work and a lot of players are standing up on the leadership front. So quarter time break and all that, the girls are having more input than the coaches which is good so the girls are the driving force behind it really. They're playing and working it all out so it makes my job easy really," he said.

"The girls just train hard, they communicate well and they've just got this drive because obviously Central the last season we played we finished last so the girls are really striving to ensure they don't finish last again.

"It's all player-driven this year, the girls just stand up week in, week out because they just want to keep winning and to go from last to hopefully first. But there's still a long way to go - it's only been half a season," he said.

"To West's credit they do have some good girls, and obviously they've lost a few from when they won the premiership the other year but, we've said it every time we've played them, their midfield is still as good as any others with Paige, Brydie and Sasha (Harrington) in the middle," said Hall.

"Hopefully they can get a few more new players and they won't be far off from clicking again and probably winning a few more games out of the last nine."

Central's best players were Ash Anderson, Kate Simmons, Phoebe Knell, Hannah Muscat, Daisy Tyrrell and Emma Camilleri. Nikki Phillips and Hannah Muscat finished with two goals each and Chloe Ralph one.

For the Robins, their best included Penny Billings, Brydie Mannion, Paige Cuy, Nikki Smith, Sophie Palmer and Symone Zammit.

Full-time score - Central 5 7 (37) defeated 0 3 (3).

