Simmons signs with the Crows

By Emily Ferguson

Former local Jasmine Simmons has become the latest Broken Hill export at the Adelaide Crows.

Earlier this week, Simmons signed a rookie contract with the Adelaide Crows AFLW team after word travelled that she was back in the country and still had her AFL skills in tow.

Adelaide Football Club Head of Women's Football Phil Harper said the club is very excited to have her as part of the team. Her recruitment to the Crows came through conversations with a few former locals.

"Well one of the guys that's in our recruiting team here in Adelaide is from Broken Hill and he's a mate of Taylor Walker's - Ty Corey. He alerted us to the fact that she was coming back and she was a real star player in her younger years before she went off to America," said Harper.

"There was that and then we asked Taylor (Walker) about her and he said 'Yeah, she's a star that girl'. And so we followed her up and found that she was playing in Gol Gol near Mildura and we got her down to the club to show her around and have a kick and see if everything Taylor was saying was the truth because sometimes it isn't. But on this occasion it was.

"So the fact that the recommendation's from them, the fact that she was playing footy and playing well, and the fact that I suppose our club has a fairly good history with young girls who are good at football and then went away to America to play basketball and came back to play football again, like Erin Phillips, has been fairly good. So we thought, why not give it a punt."

Harper said that Jasmine seemed to enjoy the atmosphere of the club during her visit, "When she came down to visit our facilities, some of our players like Ebony Marinoff took her under their wing. I suppose, in the end, she got a good feel about our club and she got on well with the girls who were there training with us. So, to me, that's probably the reason."

Simmons signed the papers to her rookie contract earlier in the week and is now ready to go. "I think she's going down to play basketball for the next two months in Ballarat and then she'll head to Adelaide around the middle of August to start training with us on the first of September.

"We're over the moon that she's chosen us to give her footy a go and we'll try and give her the best involvement that we possibly can so that she can get the best out of herself like we do for all our players," said Harper.

Jasmine Simmons said she is so excited to have signed to play with the Adelaide Crows AFLW team, "It feels like a dream come true, that's probably the simplest way I can put it," she said.

A few weeks back when Simmons was in Broken Hill playing for the Bulldogs, she shared that she had interest from three AFLW clubs but has ultimately chosen to be a Crow.

"It was a pretty hard decision because I really loved all three clubs and they all have great aspects about them. But the biggest thing with the Crows is that they're very family orientated and the values of their club kind of just aligned with my values and what I want for my future," she said.

"And then when I went there it kind of just felt like a home away from home, so that was probably the biggest factor into me going there.

"I was down there not too long ago for a week, and I got to meet a lot of girls from the club which was really cool. Then this week Harps (Phil Harper) and Noffy, Ebony Marinoff they actually drove down to Gol Gol and met Mum and Dad and my brothers and stuff, so that was really cool."

Having grown up playing in the blue and white at the North Football Club, Simmons is excited to be playing at the same club as Taylor Walker again, this time at the top level. "It's so exciting, I reckon. He (Taylor Walker) has just done so well for himself but the stuff that he's done in Adelaide and for Broken Hill is insane. So to have grown up playing for the same club and then to be playing professionally at the same club too, I think it's a pretty special thing," she said.

Simmons has just relocated to Ballarat to play basketball where she'll remain until the season ends. "Pretty much as soon as basketball here (Ballarat) finishes I'll move to Adelaide. So it will be mid-August and then preseason starts on the first of September."





