Safe Haven opens its doors to people in suicidal distress

By Nardia Keenan

People in Broken Hill experiencing suicidal distress after hours can now find rapid support at the purpose-built Safe Haven instead of struggling alone or waiting at a hospital emergency department.

Safe Haven is part of the Premier’s Priority of ‘Towards Zero Suicides’, which aims to reduce the rate of suicide deaths in NSW by 20 per cent by 2023.

The NSW Government has invested $25.1 million for the Safe Haven initiative and delivery is contracted to Mission Australia, in partnership with and supported by Far West Local Health District (LHD).

There are 20 Safe Havens being trialled in NSW as part of innovative suicide prevention strategies and the Broken Hill Safe Haven is the second one to open.

It was officially opened on Wednesday by Far West LHD Chief Executive, Mr Umit Agis.

“This Safe Haven is a non-clinical, home-like space with kitchen, lounge and dining areas,” he said.

The calming space was made even calmer by a smoking ceremony for the opening by Aboriginal elder, Aunty Maureen.

“It’s a welcome ceremony to cleanse the building before they start,” Maureen said.

Aunty Maureen sees a great need in the town for Safe Haven.

“It’s performing a service that’s so badly needed for our people.

“Not just for Aboriginal people but for the Broken Hill community and people who need assistance.”

People who need support to better manage their suicidal thoughts will be able to enter Safe Haven and have a cup of tea or coffee and talk with a peer support worker.

Imogen Garrard is one of the four peer support workers at Safe Haven and she said that they can all empathise with consumers of the service.

“We each come from a lived experience through suicide. Whether that be from having gone through our own suicidal crisis, being a carer for somebody or coping through grief after the loss of a family member or friend through suicide.”

Imogen wants to reassure people who are struggling that Safe Haven is a judgement-free zone.

“There’s next to nothing we could be told that we haven’t experienced or heard or gone through ourselves.”

David Brian Lehman is a peer support worker and said that the lived experience of the peer support workers provides a language bridge.

“We do connect with people because, when they’re finding it hard to describe what they’re actually going through, we can find the words for their lived experience,” David said.

A shared language helps people to feel included and peer support worker, Jill Graham, said that people in mental distress often lack that feeling of inclusion. She has an important message for people who are experiencing dark times.

“You’re not the only one.

“There are so many that are feeling the same way.”

Christy McManus is the ‘Towards Zero Suicides’ Co-ordinator at Far West LHD and has seen an increase in people seeking mental health help due to Covid.

“There was a lull then, after the first lockdown in Broken Hill, we did get a spike in presentations.”

Safe Haven is here to meet this need and according to Mission Australia Manager, Jenna Bottrell, it is ”non-clinical, homely, comforting and peer-led.”

“A service that has a No Wrong Door approach.”

No Wrong Door is a government-funded initiative that was a response to endless closed doors encountered when trying to navigate the mental health system.

Safe Haven has its door open and Jill encourages anyone in suicidal distress to speak up, even if that voice is small.

“Just that voice that’s reaching out can help you,” said Jill.

“Your voice might be very dim but people like us can help your voice be strong until you find your own voice.”

Safe Haven is open Tuesdays to Fridays, from 4:30pm to 10pm, and Saturdays, from 11am to 4pm, for anyone experiencing suicidal distress.

It is located on the hospital campus on the hill on Old War Vets Road, off Thomas Street, and more information is available at 0418 442 767.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis or distress, help is available immediately by calling 000 or one of these services:

Lifeline 13 11 14

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467

NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511.

Please log in to read the whole article.