Big 200 for Bulldog Captain

By Emily Ferguson

With five premierships to his name and the captaincy currently under his belt, Jake Borlace today adds being a 200-game player for the North Football Club to his football resume.

Jake Borlace said of the milestone game for his beloved club today, "I'm very overwhelmed. It's not something you set out for at the start of your career, but to have reached it makes me very proud for sure, definitely."

Having played for the North Football Club from his days as a young pup, Borlace has a lot of love for his Bulldog family, "Yeah, blue and white through and through," he said.

Borlace said it's the people that make the club special, and from that, he has many treasured memories. "It's the people involved over the course of the last fifteen years. I've gained some great relationships and some great experiences that I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

Borlace said he remembers his first-ever game of senior football, which he's been playing now for fifteen years. His first game and his 200th game will both be against the Robins, "It was a day against West back in 2006 and I came off concussed. So, hopefully, that's not the same on Saturday."

As for his greatest achievements so far, both team and individual accolades are held at the top of his list. "As a team, I've played in five flags now, so each one of them is unique, and I have unbelievable memories of those," said Borlace.

"To be captain this year, on an individual front, is definitely a very proud highlight that I can take with me for the rest of my time anyway."

This season is somewhat extra special for Borlace given it's his first as a Father and as Captain, and now with his 200-game milestone. "It's been extremely different after having a year off with COVID. To take the field as a Dad and as a captain is definitely a new role, but our club's in a bit of a transition period at the moment and I'm glad to be leading that, for sure," he said.

Borlace said he's played with many important players across his 200 games of senior football, "I've got a pretty big, but pretty good hub of mates that I've been playing with for over the last ten years. So, without naming them, I'll just say that we've taken a great group through over the last decade and they'll be my teammates even off the field," he said.

Borlace is looking forward to leading his team out today in his 200th game, running onto the field with his son, Hunter.

"I'm very proud of the achievement for sure. It's held in pretty high regard within the North Football Club the 200 games, so to be a part of that club is a very proud moment for me."

