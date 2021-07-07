Bulldogs bank another win

By Emily Ferguson

The Bulldogs women got the win for their milestone players: Courtney Garnaut for 100 games, and Danika Rowlands for number 50.

North managed a 17-point win over the Robins, who was unable to convert on the scoreboard until the final quarter of the game.

The first term was a low-scoring affair with each side managing just a single behind. Despite the lack of goals, both teams showed great intensity and contest around the ball. The game was full of stoppages, with tackles emerging left, right and centre, to create a strong play.

North really got rolling by the second quarter, putting together a string of goals to give themselves a lengthy lead at halftime.

Young gun Ellie Simmons has really come into her own as a footballer after only starting to play at the beginning of this season. Simmons booted the ball off the ground from the goal square under high pressure to slot North's first.

Following that, Brooklyn Gibson was quick on her feet, getting her boot to ball in the goal square to put another major through for the Dogs.

Simmons again managed to score from the goal square for her second, after pouncing on a loose ball and getting it across the line. North led by 17 points at the main break.

The third term was also low scoring but offered high intensity, with Brooklyn Gibson kicking her second of the day to extend North's margin.

At three-quarter time, North 26 led West four.

The Robins were successful in turning their effort into a score with vice-captain Brydie Mannion booting a major from on the run to give West their first.

North's Cassie Robinson toed the ball across the line for a goal in response for the Dogs.

Mannion backed up her efforts to slot a second goal for the term, but not through lack of trying. The Robins went down by 17 points.

North proved too strong and managed to nab another win. The Bulldogs best players were captain, Rebecca Deer, Britt Tangey, Jasmin Callegher, Danika Rowlands, Makayla Berg and Ellie Simmons.

For the Robins, it was Brydie Mannion, Paige Cuy, Megan Cumming, Chloe Burke, Mel Moldenhauer and Jessica Dodds.

Full-time score - North 5 3 (33) defeated West 2 4 (16).

