Young basketballers turn up the heat

Three young up and coming local basketball stars are set to travel to Adelaide in mid-July to attend a three-day high-performance camp and tournament.

Campbell Day, Will Stephens, and Jed Smith attended tryouts in Whyalla in October 2020 which resulted in all three boys being invited to be a part of the 2021 SA Country Under 13 Development Program.

As a requirement of the development program, the boys have attended three skills days that took place in Mount Barker where experienced coaches took the athletes through day-long training, focusing on developing their fundamental skills. The coaches program was under the direction of SA Country High Performance and Development Staff.

The training sessions have now concluded and the young basketballers will next head into a High Performance camp. They will be placed into teams led by High Performance coaches and compete against each other over a three-day tournament in Adelaide taking place from July 13 to 15.

The tournament is designed to provide the athletes with their first exposure to the process and procedures they will experience should they be selected in the Under 14 High Performance program in 2021. The tournament also includes a live-in environment where the athletes will room together in an active outdoor education facility under the supervision of staff, coaches and team managers.

The purpose of the tournament is player development, as well as an introduction to the player rules and conditions that exist throughout the SA Country High Performance program.

As well as regular travel to Adelaide to attend training sessions, the boys have been participating in intense weekly training sessions with Broken Hill Basketball Junior Development Officer, Jay Tonkin.

