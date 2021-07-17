Swimmers and local celebs set to take a dip for a good cause

By Emily Ferguson

This Sunday, the Broken Hill Aquatic Club is hosting an Everest Challenge and Big Freeze fundraising event for Motor Neuron Disease and Broken Hill Palliative Care.

Broken Hill Aquatic’s Meghan Millard and Ben Victory spoke of the reasoning behind the fundraiser and what the events of the day will involve.

The swim club had a member affected by Motor Neuron Disease and they wanted to help out in any way they could. “A member’s father-in-law was suffering from MND and we decided that we wanted to jump on board and do something,” said Meghan.

“The Palliative Care side of it came around because Janene (Speechley - Everest Challenge Expedition Leader) actually has a sister who is involved in that industry. And MND receive huge amounts through football and stuff, but it’s Palliative Care that needs the money and we wanted some to stay local.”

The first part of the day is the Everest Challenge which sees teams or individuals swim 20 kilometres which represents the distance from the base camp to the summit of Mount Everest. “So all the kids have split up into groups and there’s a 20-kilometre swim. As a group, they all swim a certain amount of laps to make up that 20 kilometres,” said Ben. “And they go out and get sponsorships to swim those kilometres that they do as well.

“We’ve got kids aged from five, all the way up to Brendan Cullen and Ben Clavel, who are like 45 so a broad age group,” said Meghan

As for the Big Freeze, there are 25 local ‘celebrities’ and Broken Hill Aquatic members headed down the slide and into a pool of ice. “So we’re utilising the big slide at the pool. We’re grateful to the YMCA for letting us use it,” said Ben.

“We’re filling it up with 75 bags of ice at the bottom of the pool there, so it’s going to be pretty chilly, that’s for sure.

“We’re grateful to the celebrities that have given up their time, a lot of club people are getting involved and the celebrities were more than willing to get involved. A number of them are dressing up for it, so it should be quite a spectacle. So a big thanks to them for getting behind it as well.

“Anyone who wants to come down and have a look is welcome on Sunday. You’ll get a good show,” he said.

The money raised from the fundraising efforts and sponsorships will be split evenly and shared between the two organisations, “It’s going down the middle, to MND and to Palliative Care in Broken Hill.

“If anyone wants to donate they can do so. Any last-minute donations would be fantastic,” said Ben.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so through the following bank details - BHA Fundraising, BSB 012 551, Acc 642723374.





WHAT: Everest Challenge and Big Freeze

WHEN: Everest Challenge from 10am and Big Freeze from 12noon

WHERE: Broken Hill Regional Aquatic Centre

