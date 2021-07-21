UFO propaganda

By Nardia Keenan

The Pentagon’s June 25 report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), the new name for UFOs, revealed that UFO propaganda was a decoy for secret military operations.

In June 1947, the first widely-publicised UFO report was by a pilot called Kenneth Arnold who saw nine lights skip across the air like saucers and a newspaper misquoted this as ‘flying saucers’.

In July, William Brazel found a wreckage of rubber strips, tinfoil and thick paper on his ranch, approximately 120km north of Roswell. Brazel took the ‘flying saucer’ debris to the sheriff of Roswell, who gave it to the US Army Air Force, the forerunner of the US Air Force.

It swiftly announced that it had recovered remnants of a flying disc from a New Mexico crash site but downgraded this the next day to a downed weather balloon.

It wasn’t until the 1970s that eyewitnesses and their children began claiming that aliens with bald heads, silver suits and three fingers had crashed near Roswell in 1947 and been carried away on stretchers.

Answers came in 1994 when the Air Force had to declassify all reports about the Roswell incident for ‘The Roswell Report: Fact vs. Fiction in the New Mexico Desert’.

‘Aliens’ were considered likely to be the Air Force’s later crash test dummies, which were bald, wore grey suits and some had broken fingers after being dropped from high-altitude balloons. The dummies were transported on stretchers because the manufacturer recommended this to protect electronic measuring devices in the heads and torsos.

The Roswell Report admitted that the crashed aircraft was actually from a secret, Cold War operation, called Project MOGUL. An aerial spying balloon, which listened to possible Soviet nuclear tests and missile launches, had crashed.

The Roswell crash again made headlines in 1995, when two billion people watched a black and white film, purporting to be 1947 footage of a top-secret, military alien autopsy.

In 2006, magician and filmmaker, Spyros Melaris, admitted he had helped create this hoax and he released a book about it in 2019. Sheep’s brains in raspberry jam were used in the money-making hoax.

Military UFO hoaxes were a decoy to hide what was actually occurring around Area 51, a US testing site at Groom Lake, close to Roswell. In 1955, the CIA chose it for secret testing of the U-2 reconnaissance plane. Later testing included monkeys and small animals in missiles and cloaked planes, which are undetectable on radar, a feature of UFO reports.

Areas of secret military testing produce a surge in UFO sightings and they boomed in 1952 and 1957.

From May 28 to October 7 in 1957, the US military conducted 29 secret nuclear tests near Area 51 during Operation Plumbbob.

The tests released an enormous amount of radioiodine, approximately 58,300 kilocuries, into the atmosphere over four months.

Protective coverings were tested on pigs, most of which survived. There was outrage when it was discovered that the U.S. government had been secretly testing nuclear radiation on humans. Civilians received 120 million person-rads of thyroid tissue exposure and more than three thousand nearby servicemen were exposed to radiation, with subsequent significantly elevated leukemia rates.

Richard Doty was a Special Agent for Counter-Intelligence for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and has publicly announced that he kept military testing secret through propaganda and disinformation about UFOs.

In Doty’s 2016 interview with Dr Steven Greer, he said that his hoaxes included presenting children with anatomical defects as aliens, staging alien events in people’s homes and paying “snitches” in media organisations to control UFO and Air Force narratives.

Doty’s propaganda succeeded that of Project Blue Book, a secret UFO-reporting project between 1947 and 1969 which recorded 12,618 UFO sightings. 701 remain unidentified and the erratic movements and phenomenal speeds of some UFOs are the hardest to explain.

A private investigator of the project, Dr Leon Davidson, said that quickly moving a mirror under a light causes these movements of the reflected beam on the ceiling. Erratic reflections from balloons, aircraft and clouds may be projected to clouds and haze, both from the ground and air.

More scientific explanations for UFOs were provided by acclaimed local astronomer, Trevor Barry, who has supported NASA’s Cassini mission to Saturn for a decade.

After more than 30 years and thousands of hours observing the night sky, Trevor has uploaded 6,453 data sets for Jupiter and his specialty, Saturn, yet he said he has never seen a single UFO.

“In all of that time, I have never seen anything that I could not explain.”

The scientific community generally considers it likely that we are not alone in the universe, as there are approximately 400 billion stars in our galaxy, with many likely to have worlds in the ‘Goldilocks zone’ of habitable conditions.

However, Trevor illustrated the need for scientific explanations before alien ones.

An excited Broken Hill lady phoned him about a UFO she had seen low in the western sky just after sunset, which was moving up and down and changing colours.

Trevor explained that it was Venus, so close to the horizon that light to her eyes passed through possibly three times the thickness of Earth’s atmosphere and the turbulence within it caused Venus to be displaced.

“The atmosphere was causing the light to generate a sinusoidal wave, so she was seeing Venus at the top, then at the bottom of that wave.

“The visible spectrum of 400 to 700 nanometres of reflected sunlight was being refracted by our atmosphere into its constituent parts of red, green and blue.”

The woman replied, “A relative of mine in another part of Broken Hill has also seen it and we are sure it was a UFO.”

