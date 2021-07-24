Garrick racks up his 200th game

By Emily Ferguson

In the space of 200 games, Mat Garrick has six premierships, four times as Best Dressed on Mad Monday and played a lot of footy with his best mates, all in blue and white.

Garrick said it’s exciting to have reached this milestone, for the club he’s played for his whole life. “It’s exciting, I think is the first feeling that comes to mind. It’s a bit of a relief too, it’s been a bloody long time coming, I missed a lot of games through injury and then COVID happened, but we’re here now and it’s an exciting time. It’s an honour to be up on the wall with Alf Pincombe and Lou Zanker,” he said.

Garrick recalled his first A-Grade game like it was yesterday, “It was 2005, Round 1, Friday night at the Jube (Jubilee Oval) against South. Jayden Kelly and myself debuted together. He went to the forward pocket, I went to the back pocket and the rest is history. I’m still doing my backline apprenticeship,” he said.

Garrick's innings with the Bulldogs has been a long one, playing with them since he was five. “A long time ago now - I’m 32 at the end of this year - so what’s that 27 years, so a bloody long time.

“I think for me, I didn’t really have a choice, I grew up a block away from the Jube and just got taken down to training by Dad. I made a lot of great mates there at an early age that I’m still great mates with now,” said Garrick.

“Luckily we’re all too dumb to go to uni so that’s what sort of made it so special is that we’ve got a big core group of friends that’s been together the whole way through, which has made it so much more special I think. And it keeps you coming back. We’re not getting paid to play so we just play for fun, and playing with your mates is what it’s about.”

Garrick shared a few of his achievements and highlights from his career so far, “I survived an earthquake on the footy trip in Bali - that was a big plus - best dressed at Mad Monday four times and a highlight was trying to teach Doug Dickson Hughes how to kick.

“But it took us about half an hour to work out that he was in fact a left-legger and not a right-legger so that was good for a laugh - I’ll never forget that. That’s a true story. It took ages. I said ‘Just try on your left leg’ and he started booting it everywhere and I was like ‘Oh God you’ve been kicking on the wrong leg!',” he said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win six premierships so they’re obviously a highlight. But I like to refer to myself as the set of steak knives that come with a really good vacuum cleaner that you buy off the TV because I’m not that good but all my mates are so I’ve just cheated my way through them which is fine by me.”

Garrick said he’s been lucky enough to play alongside many greats, but singled out a few favourites. “A bloke that I used to love playing with - he’s not around anymore - his name is Michael Veal. He was hard as woodpecker lips. I just loved the way he used to go about it. He’s been gone for a long time now,’ he said.

“Favourite teammates... the bloke that’s also playing his 200th this week, Matty Dempster, a massive congratulations to him. He’s pulled me out of the shit a lot of times down back and saved my bacon a lot because I’m not real fond of manning up, so Dumpy does it for me.”

Playing his milestone game on Old Timers weekend is special for Garrick but he was adamant that it’s their weekend and he just happened to be playing game 200 on it. “I think it’s really important not to lose sight of the fact that it is Old Timers weekend and we’re celebrating our 2000 premiership team. I don’t want them to get lost in myself and Matt’s achievement because the weekend is theirs and it’s all about them.

“But it’s definitely special, and it’s special to share it with Matty Dempster. He’s someone that probably doesn’t get spoken enough about both in our club and in the footy league because he was genuinely the first person picked in our team for ten years and we had a team full of guns, so he is very underrated.

“Massive congrats to Dumpy, looking forward to celebrating the weekend with him and the 2000 premiership team,” said Garrick.

