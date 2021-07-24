Farmers unite against bruises and burnout

By Cherie von Hrchner

Farmers from the Far West are being urged to consider their best asset - themselves - during National Farm Safety Week.

Held each year, in the third week of July, to raise awareness of farm safety issues in rural communities, National Farm Safety Week will this year take an intergenerational look at farm safety and the risk profiles associated with farming at different ages.

“Farm Safety Week is an opportunity to start a conversation on the less discussed aspects of farming, such as physical and mental health, safety and well-being,” said NSW Farmers President, James Jackson.

“Farming is a rewarding but potentially dangerous occupation, and the more we talk about the risks and dangers, the better.”

Mr Jackson said the fact that farms tend to be family affairs, with properties passing through several generations of the same owner families, can lead to the passing down of old and potentially unsafe farming practices.

“Growing up on farms can provide great learning opportunities for kids,’’ he said, “but it can also expose them to some risks, and it’s saddening to know one in five fatalities on-farm are children under the age of 15.

“Half of all Australian farming fatalities are actually in the 50-and-over age category, despite the relative experience of these farmers.”

Mr Jackson said accidents are just one of many safety issues, the long hours and rigours of farming also giving rise to less obvious but equally important mental health issues.

“For many, farm work is a 24 hours a day, seven days a week occupation that has no clock-off,” he said.

“Farm Safety Week is all about raising awareness of risk factors associated with this sort of lifestyle, as well as reinforcing tried and true messaging about machine and equipment safety.”

Matthew Jackson of Tirlta Station, 110kms northeast of Broken Hill, is President of The Pastoralists’ Association of West Darling.

He said he works closely with NSW Farmers on issues that are affecting their shared community, and that farmers are much more conscious of safety these days than they were in bygone days.

“The PAWD are far more aware of the issues concerning employees’ physical and mental well-being on-farm,” he said.

“The attitude towards mental health has shifted. There are more conversations and acceptance of mental health issues in the workplace.”

National Farm Safety Week is run by Farmsafe Australia, a not-for-profit national entity connecting state farming organisations, peak commodity bodies, influential advocacy bodies and other groups that share a common interest in agricultural health and safety.

