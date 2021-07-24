‘Bovine Covid’ sees cows forced to jab

By Cherie von Hrchner

If COVID restrictions and the possibility of scary vaccinations are getting you down, spare a thought for farmland cows.

Always in a state of lockdown, cattle heading to Australia’s largest feedlot and processing group, JBS Australia, will soon be forced to undergo mandatory vaccinations as well.

And the move comes with the full support of every cow’s worst nightmare, McDonalds.

Of course, these vaccinations have nothing to do with COVID, but Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD), which is the most common cause of illness and death in Australian feedlot cattle.

Just like COVID, BRD spreads quickly when viral hosts mingle with others, the symptoms, according to Meat and Livestock Australia, including “discharge from the eyes, nose and mouth, coughing, rapid shallow breathing” and - quite unlike COVID symptoms - “droopy ears”.

The vaccination program, which will be delivered on September 1, 2021, will see cattle jabbed with a vaccine known as Bovilis MH+IBR prior to feedlot induction.

Northern Livestock Manager at JBS Australia, Scott Carswell, says vaccination has become critical.

“The risk of BRD is at its peak in the first couple of weeks at the feedlot and the critical point of prevention happens on-farm prior to feedlot induction,” he says.

“That’s why we are making it mandatory from the 1st of September, 2021, that all cattle who enter our feedlots in Caroona, Prime City and Riverina have at least one shot of Bovilis MH+IBR from 180 days to 14 days prior to delivery.”

While human vaccination is always something of a controversial topic, the BRD vaccine mandate appears to enjoy universal and conspiracy-free support.

“McDonald’s is committed to working with suppliers that share our commitment to improving animal health and welfare practices,” said a spokesperson for the famous hamburger chain, which in 2019 purchased over 9 million kilograms (31,900t) of Australian beef.

“JBS Australia’s pre-vaccination program across their NSW feedlots will help accelerate the beef industry towards a greater level of best practice.”

Closer to home, grazier Angus Whyte of Wyndham Station, midway between Broken Hill and Mildura, says the vaccination program makes sense.

“That’s a commercial decision for them,” he says. “I don’t have a problem with it.

“If I’m selling feedlot cattle and want to make sure everyone can bid on them, then I wouldn’t have a problem with vaccination.”

But for anyone still not convinced, JBS will be offering an extra incentive, paying a premium for Bovilis MH+IBR pre-vaccinated cattle of $15 per head.

“At the end of the day, it’s a win-win situation for producers,” says JBS’s Scott Carswell.

“They get paid to pre-vaccinate with a product that could improve the performance of their cattle on-farm, and we get healthy and high-performing cattle delivered to our feedlots.”

