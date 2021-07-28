Wilcannia win double in ORL Grand Finals

By Emily Ferguson

Wilcannia was well represented in the Outback Rugby League Grand Finals on Sunday. The Wilcannia Wildflowers took the win in the Women’s game over the Menindee Twisted Sisters, and, in the Men’s, the Wilcannia Parntu Warriors beat the Wilcannia Boomerangs, 32 – 24.

The atmosphere was electric at the Memorial Oval for the day of Grand Finals in the Outback Rugby League. Cars lined up, horns honked, and many passionate supporters screamed support from both sides of the oval.

NSW Rugby League Western Regional Manager, Evan Jones said he was impressed with the high standard of football on display in the Grand Finals over the weekend and the games brought a great atmosphere to town.

“I’ve been out to a few of the Grand Finals here, I think the weather probably put a few people off I guess with the cold winds, but considering the weather, it was a really good crowd today.

“And we know that’s going to happen when we have the river communities in the Grand Final, especially two Wilcannia teams, so we knew they’d be really well supported and people would make the trek in,” said Jones.

“It’s a great atmosphere and we really like being able to utilise Memorial Oval in Broken Hill for our Grand Finals. It’s a really good venue for watching the football and the addition of the cars and the atmosphere that creates is excellent on Grand Final day.”

Jones said this year has seen a strong competition, “The four teams that we had participating in this year’s competition, the standard of football had probably come a long way in the past few years as well. We used to have seven teams out here and, now that we’re down to four, the talent depth is a lot stronger across those four sides than it was,” he said.

“So obviously it’s predominantly an AFL town and we battle against that constantly, but the river communities support rugby league out here in a really strong way.”

Jones was really happy with the Men’s game on Sunday, “I think it was a fantastic Grand Final. Parntu looked like they were going to blow them away there when they got out to a 20-to-six lead, but the Boomerangs fought back and it pretty much came down to the last couple of minutes. I don’t think we could’ve hoped for a better game today.”

He said the Women’s game was a brilliant fixture as well, “The Wilcannia side was just far too strong today and I think they probably put their best performance of the season forward on Grand Final day which was good for them. Credit to the Menindee girls as well, they stuck at it under trying circumstances. It’s exciting, this is the first time in a few years that we’ve had the tackle competition out here from tag, and the girls really seemed to embrace the concept and that’s exciting in itself,” said Jones.

Wilcannia Parntu Warriors Player of the Match, Victor Ward spoke of his feelings to have won the Grand Final. “It’s good hey, it’s a good feeling. To come out in front of the home crowd and they came out to support us - it’s a good feeling.

Ward said there looked to be quite a few people in attendance, “I reckon pretty much the whole town is here, hey. It’s good that they’re out here to support us. I’ve got everyone here; my Dad, Nan, Pop, everyone - brothers, sisters - everyone is here,” he said.

“It’s good fun coming out and playing, it’s part of our life to come out and play footy, so yeah I enjoy it, it’s good. “It’s very important, coming out to play for all the family and everyone gets out and enjoys it together.”

Ward said from the Grand Final he was most proud of the team’s effort, “The boys stuck in at the end and the whole team was coming back. It’s a team effort and the boys dug deep and kept them out.”

Men’s Player of the Grand Final and Highest Point Scorer – Victor Ward.

Men’s Highest Try Scorer and Player of the Year – Ben Falepaini.

Men’s Rookie of the Year – Michael Dalton Junior.

Women’s Player of the Grand Final – Amber Evans.

Women’s Highest Try Scorer – Dorothy Mills.

Women’s Highest Point Scorer – Bianca Johnstone.

Women’s Player of the Year (Three-way tie) – Symone Zammit, Bianca Johnstone and Dorothy Mills.

Volunteer of the Year – Kieran Keenan.

