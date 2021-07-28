A man’s best friend destroyed

By Cherie von Horchner

A Broken Hill man is still “devastated” by the killing of his pet dingo-cross at the hands of out-of-town authorities.

Local contract builder Jon Hanrahan had raised Lupo from birth, caring for the dingo-cross pup until it was seven years old. But an incident in January this year set off a chain of events that ended with the destruction of Jon’s companion in circumstances the 52-year-old is still uncomfortable about.

Jon says he was working in the Central Darling Shire with Lupo chained to the back of his ute.

“I’d finished work for the day and went back to where I was staying,” he recalls.

“There were some party goers around. A person walked past my ute and I told them not to get too close. Lupo was just lying there, minding his own business. The same person walked past a couple of times, and again I told them not to approach him. So I was sitting there, having my tea, when I looked over and saw them going, ‘Pretty puppy’, and trying to pat him. Lupo withdrew as far as his chain would let him, then he panicked and bit them on the hand.”

The resulting wound was significant enough to make Jon feel “pretty bad about it”, and he says he doesn’t have too many problems with the victim contacting authorities. Nor does he dispute the Broken Hill ranger’s right to pay him a visit.

“The next day I took Lupo back to Broken Hill,” says Jon. “The local dog catcher had heard about the incident, came around, saw the dog, and spoke to my mother. She told him what had happened, and he said he couldn’t see a major problem – the dog was obviously well looked after, plenty of room in the yard, not living on a chain. He saw that Lupo was playing with my mum’s little dog, so he wasn’t a vicious dog at all – just very protective of his space on the ute, ‘cos he’s a work dog.

“Then the ranger asked what kind of dog it was and mum told him it was a dingo.

“Next thing I know I had the Central Darling Shire ranger calling me and telling me I had to surrender the dog to be destroyed.

“There was no real option – I was told that if I kept him there’d be a massive fine, thousands of dollars, he’d be classed as a menacing dog and be forced to live in a cage for his whole life.”

Unable to pay the fine, and not wishing for his animal to be sentenced to life in a cage, Jon did what he’d been led to believe was the only thing he could do and surrendered the animal, the Central Darling Shire ranger removing Lupo from his home in Broken Hill the very next day. A spokesperson for the Central Darling Shire confirmed to the Barrier Truth that Lupo was then “euthanised”.

Since then, Jon has reflected upon what happened, and he now wonders if any of it was necessary.

“The Shire ranger told me it was illegal to own a dingo this side of Cobar,” he says. “I was surprised to hear that.”

A spokesperson for the Central Darling Shire Council assured the Barrier Truth that it was illegal to own a dingo, but when pressed for the “west of Cobar” statute the spokesperson was unable to provide it. (To be fair, after weeks of consulting with various local governments and animal authorities, the Barrier Truth encountered widespread confusion on the issue.)

The higher authority in NSW, the State Government, is explicit: the Companion Animals Act of 1998 classes “Canis lupus dingo, Canis familiaris dingo or Canis dingo” as animals that can be legally kept as pets “provided they are registered and microchipped”, which Lupo was; The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment states that the dingo is “the only native mammal that you can have as a pet without needing a licence from the Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) or any other state government authority”; and The Department of Primary Industries – under the auspices of the New South Wales Premier – publishes on its website a two-page manual on how to care for a pet dingo.

Kylie Cairns, Research Fellow at the Centre for Ecosystem Science at the University of New South Wales, and an expert on Dingo behaviour, disagrees that dingoes are untameable.

“It is possible for dingoes to be tamed and so be able to live in a home with a family or owner,” she says. “They are trainable and extremely intelligent, but dingoes are also very independent and so may not follow instructions if they don’t want to, or don’t see the benefit.”

Furthermore, in the case of Lupo, none of the usual protocols for the destruction of a companion animal appears to have been followed.





