Bash pushed back to the future

By Cherie von Horchner

Some may wonder what life on Earth will look like when the Mundi Mundi Bash finally occurs.

The behemoth music festival, originally scheduled for August, was postponed two weeks ago until September due to the rising COVID case numbers in the state.

This week, with case numbers at a record high, organisers have been forced to postpone a second time, pushing the event further into the future, to April 21-23, 2022.

Organiser Greg Donovan hopes the dates will be final.

"We are very disappointed," he says, "but this seems to be the normal state of affairs for the music industry nowadays. In music, theatre and the arts, virtually every show carries a risk of being postponed. I guess we've just got to accept that that's the way it is at this point in time.

"We just have to be patient and let things take their course. Hopefully, a little further into the future, we'll see things returning to some semblance of normality."

Mr Donovan says that while the announcement two weeks ago of the new dates was made in good faith, it became apparent within a couple of days that September was not an option.

"No one could have predicted the situation we now find ourselves in with the Delta variant," he says. "We were on a high from staging the hugely successful and COVID-safe Birdsville Big Red Bash when we made our first announcement to postpone the Mundi Mundi Bash from August to September this year. And at that time we really believed it was achievable."

Mr Donovan says the extreme postponement until April 2022 serves two purposes; to leapfrog the gruelling temperatures of the outback summer, and to give the festival the best chance of outrunning the current COVID climate.

Broken Hill City Council Mayor, Darriea Turley, agrees with the decision.

"I think it's a good move to push the event back given the ongoing uncertainty that is being created by the escalating COVID-19 situation in NSW," she said.

"We're extremely happy with the proposed new dates as the event will fall between the Easter long weekend and the Anzac Day public holiday. The Bash will complement our own Heritage Festival over Easter and will allow visitors to enjoy an extended stay in the city without using too much leave.

"It has the potential to be a marquee week of entertainment and culture, and heritage in the city, so we hope organisers enjoy some better luck in their tireless efforts to bring this massive event to Broken Hill."

But Mr Donovan says the big winners in the latest development are the 250 port-a-loos that are already enjoying an extended holiday on Mundi Mundi Plains.

"They're having their own dunny festival" he laughs. "They're safe and sound out on the Mundi Plains, all tarped up and covered, so they'll be happy little dunnies sitting out there enjoying the nice weather in Broken Hill."

Tickets to the 2021 Mundi Mundi Bash will automatically transfer to the new dates in April 2022, ticket holders have the option to request a refund up until October 31, with new tickets for the April 2022 Bash to be made available later in the year, pending finalisation of refunded tickets.

And while Greg Donovan obviously can't guarantee that the 2022 date will be final, he says he's determined the event will at least happen in everyone's lifetime.

"Yeah, we've got a couple of artists who are getting on a little bit," he laughs.

"Obviously, they're iconic artists and we're fortunate to be presenting them. But who knows what the future holds for any of us, really."

