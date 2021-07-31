Ex-local climbs mountains for a worthy cause

By Nardia Keenan

Artist Jarrod Prince is fundraising for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Victoria by hiking in the Victorian Alps to help others and as a tribute to his father.

Sadly, Jarrod lost his father, Michael Prince, to MND last year and said that his father was a Broken Hill artist and a beloved man.

“He was a sweet, loving, creative man.”

Jarrod hopes that people like his dad will be able to access the equipment that the fundraiser will supply.

“We struggled to get the equipment needed for palliative care and money raised on the hike will, hopefully, make it easier for people,” he said.

Jarrod said that it will be good to meet other fundraisers on the hike who understand the experience of MND.

“Some are still going through it with loved ones.”

To fundraise for people with MND, Jarrod will take part in ‘Three Peaks 2021,’ a 43-kilometre hike over three Victorian Alps peaks on October 23 to 25.

“That will be a pretty big weekend,” he said.

The 25 fundraising hikers will do some prior training for the hike with MND Victoria but they will be glad to rest at a mountain camp each night.

“We get a good night’s sleep.”

The hikers will need the rest. The first day’s hike will be 11 kilometres through the majestic forests of Mount Stirling, including a stop at Craig's Hut, a replica cattlemen's hut that was originally constructed in 1981 to 1982 for The Man from Snowy River film. Craig's Hut was rebuilt after the 2006 bushfires and re-opened to the public in 2008 and is accessible only by four-wheel-drive vehicles and a walking track.

Day two of ‘Three Peaks 2021’ will be an arduous 22-kilometre trek on Mount Feathertop, Victoria's second-highest peak at 1,922m. The views will include the Razorback, a high ridge linking Mount Feathertop to Mount Hotham.

On the third day, Jarrod will hike 10 kilometres on Mount Bogong. There are still historic cattlemen’s huts on the Bogong High Plains, which the cattlemen built for shelter as they drove their cattle up to the plains in summer.

Jarrod’s hiking fundraiser has already raised nearly $6,000 and he hopes to raise extra money for the hike by auctioning off two of his oil paintings next week.

“I thought it would be nice if someone could get something back if they intended on donating anyway,” he said.

Jarrod appreciates the many donations to his fundraiser, which he attributes to a lot of support from the art community and from Broken Hill.

“Broken Hill folk are behind me.

“It’s a good community and a tight one and people look out for each other.”

Donations for Jarrod’s fundraiser can be made at https://www.mnd.org.au/my-fundraising/6/jarrod-prince

For the fundraising auction of Jarrod’s artworks, visit

https://www.facebook.com/jarrod.prince1

or https://www.instagram.com/jarrodprince/?hl=en





