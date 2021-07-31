Roos prove too good

By Emily Ferguson

South made a strong start, maintaining their intensity and scoring accuracy all game to take a 74-point win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

The Roos small forward, Harry Butcher, put his skills on display, managing the first three goals of the game. His first came through a dribble kick, and for the second, he played on from a mark to weave in and out of defenders to kick from mid-range, and the third was a quick snap across-body through the uprights.

Fellow forward, Adam Slattery, managed his first of the night thanks to a good handball from Locky McKenzie after which Slattery put boot to ball over defenders hands in the goal square for a major score.

Late in the first term, North’s Mckaide Standley managed to put the blue and white boys on the board with a goal from directly in front after grabbing the loose footy.

At quarter time, South led 25 to North’s six.

Harry Butcher again opened the scoring for South in the second quarter, with his fourth goal from a snap kick. North’s Dan Kennedy goaled from deep in the pocket after earning a free kick from an opposition player holding the ball.

Adam Slattery kicked goal number two from an on-the-run kick as the last of the first half. South almost managed another goal on the siren, but thanks to the efforts of North defender Jet Johnson to touch the ball on the line, that was null and void as the siren sounded.

The Roos were ahead of the Bulldogs at halftime, 41 to 13.

South’s Locky McKenzie started the second half with an amazing run of play, going from almost one 50 to the other uncontested, to slot the ball through for a goal. Harry Butcher then kicked his fifth and final goal of the night from a set shot in the scoreboard pocket.

Adam Slattery kept his rhythm going slotting two back-to-back goals, the first from a perfect set shot kick and the second in a similar fashion.

The Roos four unanswered goals, allowed them to extend their lead to 52 points at three-quarter time.

The final quarter was again all South, with another four straight goals to finish off the game, while North managed three behinds.

The Roos first goaled through Marcus Purcell with a kick that dribbled through the big sticks, followed by Adam Slattery who booted his fifth and final goal from an on-the-run kick.

Ty Johnston goaled from a great kick after an unselfish handball from Harry Butcher before Locky McKenzie kicked his second goal for the last of the night.

The Roos showed immense intensity and seamless teamwork to run out winners by 74 points.

Their best players included Harry Butcher, Marcus Purcell, Bryce Langdon, Locky McKenzie, Adam Slattery and Mason McCully.

For the Dogs, it was Taz Lihou, Ethan Hocking, Yusuf Goss, Loachlan Turley, Shakur Johnson and Dan Kennedy who were best-on for their team.

Full-time score – South 14.6 (90) defeated North 2.4 (16).

