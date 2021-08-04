The bandicoots are back, and smarter than before

By Cherie von Horchner

After more than 100 years of local extinction, the western barred bandicoot has returned to Sturt National Park.

The nationally threatened species - known by local Aboriginal people as "talpero" - once gambolled freely in the region now known as Sturt National Park, but the small, native marsupials became extinct in the region after ecosystem changes caused by rabbits and predation by feral cats and foxes.

Now, a founding population of talpero has been reintroduced to the area by the team at Wild Deserts, a collaboration led by ecologists from the University of New South Wales.

Their reintroduction is another major milestone in the Wild Deserts conservation project, which last year reintroduced bilbies and mulgaras into the national park.

"The season has been tremendous out here with the rains we had last year and then again in March," says UNSW's Dr Rebecca West, an ecologist based at Wild Deserts.

"These rains have helped create a highly productive system that is excellent for the reintroduction of this species."

The Wild Deserts team eradicated every last rabbit, cat and fox from two 2000 hectare feral-proof fenced enclosures within Sturt National Park, creating one of the largest feral-animal-free areas in Australia.

These enclosures work as 'training zones', where reintroduced vulnerable species can learn to live in the wild without dangers from predators like cats and foxes. When their populations start thriving, the animals will be released into a second training area with predators, where they will learn to become predator-smart.

The ultimate project aim is to release a "smarter" generation of bandicoots and other locally extinct mammals back into the wild.

"The reintroduction of this important species to the Corner Country in Sturt National Park is another huge step in our battle to halt and reverse the tide of mammal extinctions," says NSW Environment Minister, Matt Kean.

"Our aim is to re-establish ecosystems as they were before feral cats, foxes and rabbits wreaked havoc on Australian native wildlife."

Talpero are the smallest members of the bandicoot family, roughly the size of a guinea pig. They can be distinguished from other bandicoots by their fawn-coloured coat with pale stripes across their rump. The nocturnal marsupials dig for their food in sandy environments, making foraging pits to find seeds, tubers, insects and fungi.

The Wild Deserts team have introduced 10 talpero as a founding population, but they hope to add more members soon.

"If they keep doing as well as they are, then I think we will be able to add some more characters to the mix," says Dr West. "Hopefully that will re-establish bandicoots back into Sturt National Park into the future."

The Wild Deserts scientists will check in on the animals daily using radio tracking devices to ensure they're adapting well to their new environment.

"We have deliberately designed the Wild Deserts project to allow us opportunities for scientific monitoring to assess our management and the success of the species," says UNSW's Dr Reece Pedler, the Wild Deserts project coordinator.

"We hope to establish talpero in other parts of the Wild Deserts site - and ultimately into neighbouring areas of Sturt National Park or beyond. We have already recorded recruitment of young that were translocated in pouch and other young that were born at Wild Deserts."

Wild Deserts is part of a major NSW Government initiative to protect threatened native mammals via the Reintroduction of Locally Extinct Mammals project and the Saving our Species initiative. Next, the team plan to reintroduce other threatened mammals into the Wild Deserts enclosures, including western quolls, stick-nest rats and golden bandicoots.

