Green carpet rolled out for Uncle Norm

By Nardia Keenan

The Zinc Bowling Club has honoured Norman Ellice by naming a bowling green after ‘Uncle Norm, A True Old School Gentleman’.

Norm’s journey to this distinction began when he was a TAFE teacher of Fitting and Machining in Newcastle and was transferred to Broken Hill on Anzac Day, 1965, for his required four years of country service.

He said that Broken Hill became the number one city for him and his wife, Betty.

“The best thing that happened to me was meeting my wife and having my four children but the second best thing was when TAFE transferred me to Broken Hill,” Norm said.

“When my four years’ country service was up, Betty and I said ‘No, we don’t want to go back. We’re staying here'.”

Norm said that what made Broken Hill so special was the people.

“It was a different attitude to what I was used to in the city, with a lot of the teachers down there.”

Anybody who had Mr Ellice as a Fitting and Machining teacher at the Broken Hill TAFE Annexe would remember the respect he commanded. He said that he had a way of ensuring students paid proper attention.

“When I went into the first class I had to teach in Broken Hill, I remember writing my name up on the board in chalk and saying ‘While we’re here at tech, it’s Mr Ellice. Down the street at the football or the squash, it’s Norm’.”

Norm joined the Broken Hill Bowling Club (BHBC) in 1972 and serviced its huge air cooler, bowling green and machinery for the greens and he said that all of the club’s pieces of machinery needed maintenance.

“Some of the poles that were holding the wires and things up needed bracing. Lawnmowers need sharpening and adjusting. There was machinery that dug holes in the lawn and we had others that swept it.”

Later, there were synthetic greens to be watered and rolled.

“My great mate Les Garner and I did a lot of work on the one grass green and two synthetic ones,” said Norm.

He also ran social bowls and pennants as a selector and was made a life member in 1997.

When BHBC closed, Norm suggested that members distribute themselves to the three other clubs and he chose what was then called the Pasminco Zinc Bowling Club.

“I carried on doing here what I’d been doing all that time at the BHBC and I was made a life member out here in 2007.”

He also learnt to use the ride-on roller for the bowling greens and received a thank you letter from the club for donating his time and equipment to fix machinery.

However, Norm said that club members have been progressively taking up more of his duties.

“Age has caught up with me and the younger volunteers have taken over.”

Norm said that his greenkeeping successor, Trevor Barry, was well known to him.

“When Trevor got involved, I knew him from old because I taught him at TAFE.

“When he was at tech, I had no trouble with him at all.”

This was not due to Trevor’s innate obedience but because Mr Ellice slowly told him, “If you don’t behave, I’ll tell your Dad.” Trevor’s father was the Registrar of TAFE and that was enough to make him work hard at the Annexe.

Trevor must have felt he was back at the Annexe during a recent job at the bowling club, which required extensive welding.

“Uncle Norm turned up so we made him ‘Executive Officer in charge of Quality Control’ and he checked my welds as I did them,” said Trevor.

Trevor also said that he had progressed to calling his former teacher Uncle Norm, “because I love him. He’s brilliant.”

The President of the Zinc Bowling Club, Peter Gageler, said that everyone agrees.

“He’s a champion. We all treat him as Uncle Norm.”

Just as Norm taught his students valuable life lessons, Peter said that Uncle Norm taught him to keep his feet on the ground.

“He kept me under control. He brought me back to earth.”

Peter and Uncle Norm became a winning bowls team and Peter went on to coach the Under 25s Australian Representative Side, which went to New Zealand. He was also Queensland State coach and coach of the Malaysian National Women’s side.

Peter said that he could not have achieved all this without Uncle Norm.

“Winning the championship wouldn’t have happened without him because he helped me all the way through from when I first started.

“I was sitting around playing social bowls because there were too many people playing pennants but Normy wouldn’t play pennants, he’d look after me at social bowls.”

Norm said that their situation is now reversed.

“From when I looked after him, it’s now gone full circle. He’s looking after me.”

