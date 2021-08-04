Magpies far too strong

By Patrick Reincke

The top of the Women’s Football table Magpies had no problems dispatching West in their Saturday fixture at Jubilee Oval.

The ladder leader was against their polar opposites; Central with 13 wins and one loss, West with 13 losses and one win.

It was business as usual for the premiership favourite, scoring four goals in the opening quarter, before adding three in the second to seal the game before the major break.

Hannah Muscat was an unstoppable force for the Magpies, a six-goal haul to the midfielder making her the best of ground.

With the grand day out in front of goals, Muscat has overtaken South’s Bronte Johns in the season’s Leading Goalkicker stat.

Muscat’s on 26, Johns' on 25 after snagging two in the Roos’ win over North.

The game was brought to a standstill in the second quarter when West’s Penny Billings and Central’s Shelby Raven collided in front of the “North” bleachers.

Billings managed to get back up shortly, Raven was slow to reach her feet and was taken from the ground looking groggy.

After the game, Central coach Sheldon Hall said all was fine with star on-baller, with her managing to return to the field.

“Thankfully no concussion, it’s just what happens when you run into the tallest player in the team, you’re bound to come off second best,” Hall said.

“She got a bumped nose, copped one in the nose, she had the third quarter off.”

“Came back on and played in the goal square for the last quarter.”

“St John’s: thank you for looking after us.”

For Central, Phoebe Knell was excellent along half-back and Katie Simmons battled hard against Billings in the ruck.

Billings was West’s BOG, but Brydie Mannion and Jordan Madigan deserve praise on what was a tough day for the Robins.

By full-time, Central ahead by 87 points, West with just the one solitary point to their name.

Full-time score – Central 13.10 (88) defeated West 0.1 (1)

