AFL racism rocks the Hill

By Cherie von Horchner

Broken Hill has scored two ‘own goals’ in a nightmare week of racism in the AFL.

In what has been well reported nationally, locally born and raised Adelaide Crows star and former captain, Taylor ‘Tex’ Walker, has been fined $20,000 and suspended for six games following a racist slur he delivered while attending a SANFL match on July 17.

Closer to home, a senior member of the South Broken Hill Football Club has been accused of a vile racial slur that allegedly occurred during last weekend’s match between South Football Club and North Football Club.

The local AFL has closed ranks, neither club wishing to comment to the Barrier Truth on what is apparently being investigated “confidentially” by the league.

But the AFL’s protocols don’t affect Derek Hardman, Chief Executive Officer of the Barkandji Native Title Group Aboriginal Corporation, who points out that racial vilification is not just an AFL matter, but an offence punishable under the Federal and State Anti-Discrimination Laws.

“I was contacted by some community people in regard to the incident that took place,” he told the Barrier Truth. “So I’ve basically offered to take the matter up with the Human Rights Commission. We’ll see where that goes, I guess.”

Mr Hardman says the vilification was aimed at a North player who is in a relationship with an Indigenous woman, an offence that has community ramifications and goes way beyond the jurisdiction of the AFL.

“I don’t know what their stand is,” says Mr Hardman. “I’m only making a stand as a member of an organisation in the community, and the CEO of that organisation. We’ve got people who participate in the AFL, across four clubs, and if these things are happening then we’ve got to stamp them out.”

In response to a request from Barrier Truth, AFL Broken Hill released the following statement:

“AFL Broken Hill is investigating an allegation of racial vilification from a match held in Broken Hill on Saturday 31 July. The AFL and its affiliated leagues do not stand for any type of vilification and are assisting AFL Broken Hill in investigating this alleged incident. The investigation has commenced, the committee convened earlier this week for their initial meeting and will reconvene next week. The committee will work through all aspects of the allegation with the relevant parties.”

In the meantime, the national AFL has acted swiftly in the case of Taylor Walker, finding he racially vilified North Adelaide and former St Kilda player, Robbie Young.

“We are extremely disappointed at the language used by Adelaide Crows player Taylor Walker regarding current North Adelaide player and former St Kilda player, Robbie Young, at a SANFL match,” said AFL Players Association chief executive, Paul Marsh, in a statement released yesterday.

“Tex’s language was damaging and divisive, and there is no excuse for it. We are very clear on this – racism is abhorrent and there is no room for it in our game.”

Walker, the all-time leading goalkicker for the Adelaide Crows, admitted in a statement yesterday that, this time, he was out of bounds.

“There is no excuse or justification for the words I said. They are unacceptable and I take full accountability for that. I am deeply ashamed,” he said.

“I did not intend to cause harm, but I know and understand that I have caused deep hurt to the official who reported the matter and to Robbie Young, to both of their families and to the wider Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

“I apologise to all of them and to the Adelaide and North Adelaide football clubs.”

Please log in to read the whole article.