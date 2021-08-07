Tourism decline causing serious doubts

By Andrew Lodiong

Several businesses in the region have been left in limbo as a significant decline in local tourism begins to mount added pressure.

Fear of survival is now a growing concern as key performance indicators slump following a 60 per cent drop in visitors to Broken Hill and nearby towns last month.

The dip follows the stay-at-home order and travel restrictions in late June as a response to the soaring COVID-19 cases.

According to the Broken Hill Visitor Information Centre figures, 50 per cent of tourists who visit the region travel from the Greater Sydney area.

Historic Daydream Mine operator Kevin White claims his business is “absolutely dying” since the latest lockdown began.

“Normally this is the time of year that we make the money to see us through the December to March period,” he said.

The Silverton-based site’s turnover is currently down by 45 per cent and is predicted to decrease further.

The mine now only offers one tour each day, catering for smaller than usual groups of patrons as it attempts to generate enough income to cover vital expenses such as insurance.

Data from the Information Centre also outlined that about 200 people each week on average, were making enquiries in July, down from 800 the previous month.

Visitor Service Coordinator Patrick Kreitner said that the recent lockdown had directly impacted tourist numbers and increased uncertainty for business owners.

“We had high expectations that the good start to the year was going to continue, then we got hit out of the blue,” Mr Kreitner said.

“I would imagine a lot of businesses would be thinking about what they are going to do.”

Recent closures include museums, restaurants and other popular activities such as the Broken Hill Heritage Walk Tours.

Heritage Walk tour guide Gigi Barbe is unhappy she is not able to conduct the tours and donate proceeds from this volunteer work to charity.

“I have my fingers crossed future tours can take place because I really enjoy sharing my knowledge,” she said.

“They [charity organisations] understand that this is [a] hard time and are grateful for the funds raised so far this year.”

Pro Hart Gallery managing director John Hart is staying optimistic despite feeling the financial and logistical challenges as a result of travel restrictions.

“We know it will get busy, so I am not worried, but we don’t want it to go on for too long,” he said.

“At some point, we’ll get more people vaccinated and borders will re-open…there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The art gallery lost 80 per cent of its daily visitors since the initial decrease in the final week of June.

Many other businesses in the Far West have had to make unwelcomed changes as they wait for a higher volume of people to resume visiting.

Menindee Regional Tourist Association president Rob Gregory admitted recovery will be difficult but is confident the residence and town spirit will play a vital role in the recovery process.

“It’s not the first time we have been in this situation,” he said. “It’s going to be a hard track, but we will try and make it back.”

Mr Gregory who also runs the River Lady Tour boat cruise along Menindee Lakes and the Darling River is temporarily not able to operate. He urges all nearby businesses to make wise spending choices.

“We are struggling and have to start digging into our savings,” he said. “Be careful with your finances until things turn around.”

Keeping people employed is now a priority for businesses that are having to modify shift hours during the lengthy period of low traffic.

The Daydream Mine has seven part-time staff on its roster while Pro Hart recruited three new employees to the team to meet the high demand earlier this year.

If the recovery does not go as planned when restrictions ease, some fear they may have to either cut staff or shut down completely.

“We always try and give them the hours but it’s getting to the stage we are not even covering costs anymore,” Mr White said.

“If it comes to a stage it doesn’t pick up after a quite period of time, it may be a possibility that we have to shut the door and close up.”

Current restrictions are scheduled to cease by the end of the month if case numbers reduce.

Please log in to read the whole article.