Hoon drivers warned

By Andrew Lodiong

Loud engines, screeching tyres and high-speed noises are the evening soundtrack for residents in Broken Hill.

Hoon driving is causing some disturbances in some parts of town and has now been called out by locals.

Jason Diemer, 47, who lives near Argent Street, labelled the behaviour unnecessary and is confident the perpetrators are deliberately breaking the rules.

“It’s almost like they are testing the police because they come past at quite high speeds very often,” he said.

“They are definitely aware that they are breaking the road rules.”

Mr Diemer explained that he notices hooning about three to four times a week mostly after 10pm in the six months he has lived at the property.

“I started to be aware of it the minute I moved into the apartment,” he said.

“I hear a couple of drivers going past at high speeds, revving their engines and maybe even wheel spinning.

“It’s the high street in Broken Hill so it is a noise issue but also a bit scary if somebody has an accident.”

The local police, also stationed on Argent Street, are on the lookout to stop and punish all motorists who commit traffic offences.

Broken Hill Police Crime manager Kingsley Chapman sends a stern warning to anyone who decides to participate in reckless driving.

“Police are maintaining a visible presence on our roads and any (hoon) drivers can expect to be stopped,” Mr Chapman said.

“It’s an unnecessary risk that they take, and it carries substantial penalties.”

The penalties include heavy expiation notices and vehicle impoundment if guilty of the violation.

Mr Chapman reminds all road users of the impacts of improper road usage with the entire community’s safety a top priority.

“It only takes a split second to make a wrong decision,” he said. “What may seem like two minutes of fun can turn into a lifetime of heartache.”

Jason Diemer would like to see a deterrent like a speed camera installed and expressed it would be a “big relief” if long term resolutions are introduced.

“It will be more peaceful definitely in the evenings and we won’t have to worry about major accidents if they lose control.”

Mr Chapman urges community members to report any information by contacting police or crime stoppers on 1800 333 00.





