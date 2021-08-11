Bye bye corsets, hello Rags

By Cherie von Horchner

Locals who scored cameos will be glued to their screens tonight as the long-awaited TV series, RFDS, filmed in and around Broken Hill, premieres on the Seven Network.

But nobody will be as satisfied with their screen time as Emma Hamilton, who plays the lead character, Dr Eliza Harrod.

“It's the role of a lifetime and I'm still pinching myself,” she says.

“To have the opportunity to work in the Outback, doing what I love with an amazing cast and crew … I couldn't wish for anything more.”

The 36-year-old actress shot to prominence in 2010 as the feisty Anne Stanhope in the acclaimed Showtime drama series, The Tudors, a role which threatened to typecast Emma and her classic looks into historical drama (prominent roles in The Musketeers, period drama Mr Selfridge and Shakespeare’s Richard III followed).

“I've worn a lot of corsets over the years, that's for sure,” she laughs. “RFDS is the first time I’ve had a character who had a comfortable uniform to wear – it's probably the most comfortable costume I've ever worn.”

In fact, Broken Hill played a huge part in releasing Emma from those constricting Elizabethan costumes, her breakout role as Julie in Last Cab to Darwin, for which she was nominated for an AACTA Award, convincing everyone she was a powerful contemporary actress who didn’t need a wig and make-up to wow an audience.

But it wasn’t until last year, when the shooting of RFDS began, that Emma got her first taste of Broken Hill (her scenes for Last Cab were shot in NT).

“We started shooting in July, and a lot of us, me included, were not expecting it to be so cold,” she recalls. “It was just ignorance of what the desert's like.

“We came up a bit unprepared for how cold it actually is out there in winter. And then we stayed through till October when it was a lot warmer. But what I love about the show is that it actually shows the weather – the characters aren't walking around in t-shirts in the middle of July, they're actually wearing coats and they are actually cold.”

Aside from the weather and the landscape, Emma hopes the series will bring attention to the good work the Royal Flying Doctor Service does.

“I think it's just the enormity of the organization and what they do,” she says. “The land out there is so striking. It's so big. That’s not at the forefront of people's minds, I don't think. If you live on the coast you've got those services at your doorstep, and you forget how big Australia is, how remote some places are.

“I certainly have a much greater appreciation and understanding after having lived, albeit for a short time, in Broken Hill. Everybody you speak to in the Outback has an RFDS story, everybody. They're part of the fabric of the community out there. It's very humbling for an actor, portraying these people who keep communities safe. I found it quite emotional at times.”

Emma says some of the scenes she shot turned out to be personally confronting.

“There was this storyline, which appears quite early on in the series, where Eliza and Pete are helping a mother give birth on a plane,” she recalls. “I had only recently given birth myself, so it resonated quite a lot with me, that particular scene. I just kept thinking of my son.

“But, for once, I felt confident holding a newborn, the fictional newborn. Steve (Stephen Peacocke) wasn't quite sure how to hold the baby, but for once I actually knew what I was doing.”

Emma hopes RFDS will resonate enough with audiences to demand a second season – not just because she loves the job, or even loves Broken Hill, but because she can’t get enough of Rag’s Chicken.

“I've got so many fond memories of being in Broken Hill,” she says. “I absolutely loved it there. I loved the people, I loved the landscapes, I really loved it. And everyone was so welcoming.

“But the stand out would have to be Rag's. The chicken salt at Rag's is second to none. And you cannot get anything like that in Victoria.”

Please log in to read the whole article.