Rigorous Roos claim another win

By Emily Ferguson

The Roos took a 15-point win over the Robins in the League match on Saturday afternoon.

It started in a fashion that looked as though the Jubilee Oval might have quite the game on its hands, with a couple of quick goals from both teams early in the first quarter.

West’s Brock Ellis goaled first from the scoreboard pocket after a perfect handball from Ethan Slater within the opening minute. Dylan Browne responded in a timely manner for the Roos with a set-shot goal, followed by a goal from Arlen Bird after a toe poke across the line from the goal square.

After that Ethan Slater kicked his first major of the game from a long-range bomb of a set shot. But from there the first quarter quickly became a showground for the Roos to do what they do best and run amok.

South kicked four unanswered goals to finish out the opening term. Young gun Adam Slattery started the run of majors with a set-shot goal after a free-kick from a sling tackle, followed by a captain’s goal from Marc Purcell from set shot after copping a high tackle.

Another South young gun, Locky McKenzie who was best-on-ground for the day then kicked back-to-back goals. The first from a perfect banana kick from deep in the canteen pocket and the second from on the run after a quick handball.

Thanks to the increased intensity from the Roos in the back half of the first term, they led the Robins 37 to 14 at quarter time.

The second quarter began with a huge goal from Jordan Johns, who booted a goal from the 50-metre arc, followed by Drew Hardy’s first goal from a set shot directly in front.

The Robins added two consecutive goals to their tally off the boot of Ethan Slater. He drilled a goal from just inside 50 metres for his second of the day, before his third came from a run into open goal after a handball over from Nathan Greenshields.

South’s Drew Hardy slotted his second goal before Slater managed a fourth from long range.

With three goals each for the quarter, at halftime, it was South ahead by 18 points at the main break.

The second half saw the Robins find their form and up their intensity, and with increased defensive pressure, the Roos managed just two goals for the third term.

None other than Marc Purcell kicked the opener of the second half with a run into the goal square for his second major of the day at the 10-minute mark. While the other goal for quarter three came from Drew Hardy for his third, an unbelievable dribble across-face.

Thirty points separated the Roos and the Robins at quarter time, 69 to 39.

West won the last quarter in terms of goals, managing to close the gap on South’s lead. The Robins’ Nathan Greenshields slotted from the goal square under immense defensive pressure from South. Brock Elliot added South’s only goal for the quarter with a snap directly in front.

From there, West managed to connect a trio of goals to finish out the game. Josh Appleby who was best afield for the Robins, goaled from an on-the-run kick before Nathan Greenshields booted his second from a set shot in the canteen pocket. It was Robbie Bates who was the game’s final goal scorer with an accurate set shot.

However, the Roos had already done enough to claim a 15-point win.

South’s best players were Locky McKenzie who put on a stellar performance. As well as Marc Purcell, Mitchell Henderson, Brock Elliot, Riley Schorn and Alex Johnston.

For the Robins, it was Josh Appleby, Daniel Milne, Cohen bates, Sage hocking, Codie McEvoy and Ethan Slater who were among the best players.

Full-time score – South 12.7 (79) defeated West 9.10 (64).

