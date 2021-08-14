Treasure trove uncovered

By Neil Pigot

Local RSL Member Bill Keenan has spent the past 18 months carefully working through boxes and envelopes, “piles of material”, fastidiously cataloguing and arranging what is without question one of the most diverse and compelling collections of Australian war memorabilia outside the nation’s capital.

It’s been a labour of love for the Vietnam Vet who comes from an unbroken line of Australian servicemen dating to the First World War, and he’s managed to curate a mini museum to rival any in the country. A collection hasn’t gone unnoticed outside of the Silver City.

“The War Memorial came here and wanted to know if they could have a few things. We’ve got items in the collection here that they don’t have,” Bill said.

He’s not kidding. The small museum at the RSL club's Argent Street premises is a veritable Aladdin’s cave of military history highlights. Original bugles from the Gallipoli landing, brought back by men who were amongst the first ashore, make a striking stepping off point for a tour of the collection.

“Broken Hill guys were attached to the 10th Battalion, South Australian Regiment. They were there on day dot,” Bill said.

Each of the glass cases in the long room to the side of the main RSL hall has been beautifully laid out and in each is a collection of treasures, so many in remarkable, almost mint condition. Trench periscopes from the Western Front sit alongside amazingly intact medical kits, Aspro painkilling tablets still visible in their smoky coloured jars. Beneath the medical kit is an original battlefield map of the Somme region of Northern France and it too looks as if it was just handed out.

Alongside is a variety of military swords, British, Australian and German along with several extraordinary Japanese Samurai pieces that date to the Second World War. And just some weeks ago, a Boer War blade was added to the collection.

“We get things dropped off quite regularly. A lady brought it in. The man who carried it wasn’t originally from Broken Hill. We know his name was Shaw but he was with the British Army, so we have no records of his service. Still, it’s a beauty. A Wilkinson sword as all the British were. You never know what’s in people’s ceilings.”

Bill’s got boxes he hasn’t opened yet, and each time he does he finds something else that takes his breath away. The latest, a souvenir from the wreckage of the German Fighter Ace Baron von Richthofen, otherwise known as The Red Baron. Highly revered amongst German and Allied soldiers alike, the Ace of Ace’s crashed into a field in an area under Australian control in April 1918. It was there that a likely Broken Hill lad made off with a small section of his aircraft's fuel line as a memento.

“Typical Aussies. They all jumped out and grabbed a bit. And it’s ended up here,” Bill said.

Pride of place goes to the vast array of deeply personal items. Diaries, personal photographic collections, letters home, notices sent to loved ones advising of their sons passing. In one box Bill opened recently was an entire bereavement kit, a package of medals, death notices and food stamps that were passed on to the family of a deceased soldier along with a Memorial medallion, a brass disc inscribed with the name of a deceased soldier that became known as a Dead Man’s Penny, a “gift” each bereaving family received from a grateful King and country. All were untouched, still in the envelopes they had arrived in.

“They were probably just so devastated they couldn’t bear to look at it,” Bill said.

Each item comes with a local story and Bill is doing his best to research each piece, a job he finds a privilege. Although a complete collection of Confederate banknotes from the American Civil War has got him beat.

“I’m buggered if I know how we ended up with them. But there they are, every denomination of note from one dollar to one hundred.”

The local RSL members politely refused the war memorial request for items from the collection. It’s part of Broken Hill’s history and as far as they’re concerned, it belongs in the city. So rather than travelling to the War Memorial in Canberra, pop down to Broken Hill RSL at 399 Argent Street and have a look. If you’re lucky, you might just catch Bill opening a new box.

