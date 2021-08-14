Federal bucks in the pipeline

By Cherie von Horchner

A new water pipeline between Broken Hill and Menindee is expected to be completed in two years, with the Federal Government announcing it will pay for almost half of the construction cost.

Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, said the Feds will contribute $5 million to the $11.5 million Broken Hill to Menindee Graziers’ Pipeline project.

“This vital project will improve the quality and reliability of water infrastructure for Menindee graziers and support the expansion of agricultural industries right across the Far West,” Mr Coulton said.

“The project will involve a dedicated pipeline across 320,000 hectares of farmland between Stephen’s Creek Reservoir and Sunset Strip to support 16 graziers.

“Water is the lifeblood of our communities, and we are backing our farmers, especially in preparation for future droughts.”

The Broken Hill to Menindee Graziers’ Pipeline is one of 40 water infrastructure projects nationwide that will share in $108 million in federal funding.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Barnaby Joyce, said the cumulative impact for the National Water Grid will be significant.

“The National Water Grid Connections is all about driving the construction of smaller-scale projects over the next two years to provide short term economic stimulus,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Collectively, these projects are expected to support over 7,000 hectares of irrigable land and connect 400 new customers. An additional 13,000 customers are expected to benefit from improved water access or reliability.

“Up to 1,175 jobs will be supported during construction, with over 2,550 ongoing and up to 500 more seasonal jobs set to be created nationally.

“The $3.5 billion National Water Grid Fund is paving the way to national water security while promoting local economic activity and job creation along the way.”

Terry Smith from Scarsdale station, 55 kilometres from Broken Hill, says the cash splash is welcomed news.

“It’s great news that the government’s going to stump up,” he says.

“We were basically victims of circumstance when they announced the pipeline was going to go from Wentworth to Broken Hill and no longer up to our properties.

“Now that the government’s going to back that up with a little bit of cash, it’s great news.”

Mr Smith says the old pipeline has been in need of replacement for some time.

“It’s just reached its use-by date,” he says. “It was put in, I think, in 1963 and it’s just sort of rusted, not fit for purpose.

“We use it predominately for livestock … at any given time we’d probably be watering up to 6000 sheep with that pipeline.

“And when you have sheep all drinking off that line, they could all drink 10-15 litres each a day.”

“So this is, hopefully, a restart.”

