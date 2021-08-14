A couple of hundred for Bird

By Emily Ferguson

A six-time premiership player and a born and bred Southie – Arlen Bird today plays his 200th senior game in the red and white.

Bird said he feels excited to be playing his 200th game this afternoon, especially on South’s home turf of the Alma Oval and on Old Timer’s weekend.

“I sort of didn’t think it was going to happen, it’s taken a fair while. I think I started in 2007 and had a few little injuries along the way and obviously COVID, so it’s taken a while, but I’m pretty happy to get there,” he said.

Bird could easily recall his first A-Grade game for the Roos, yet it seems he and the group as a whole have improved in leaps and bounds since then.

“I reckon I had one kick for the whole day, and I think we got smacked at the Jube by North.”

Playing for South is something Bird has always known since he was just four years old he’s played in the red and white.

“Like I said, I think my first game was in 2007 for A Grade, but I played all my juniors with South since I was probably four years old, so a fair while now,” he said.

The South Football Club is special to Bird because it is made up of his best mates and great people. “It’s just such a great family culture, it’s like a big family out there. All such a great bunch of lads, and obviously great footballers. They’re all just good people.”

Bird is looking forward to playing on the Alma Oval for his milestone game and it coincidentally falls on the weekend of the new date of the club’s Old Timers, after it was postponed due to COVID restrictions.

“It’s pretty lucky...we should have a pretty big supporter base there. A lot of ex-A-Grade and B-Grade boys will be there, so it should be a great weekend.”

Given that it is South’s Old Timers weekend, Bird said that makes playing his milestone game a bit more special. “Yeah, a few of the boys were having a laugh because they reckon I’ve planned it pretty well, so yeah it should be a good Old Timers weekend.”

As far as highlights and achievements go, premierships and playing in Grand Finals are high up the list for Bird. “I’ve been pretty fortunate - I think I’ve played in six flags now, so the Grand Finals are always great. And obviously just the opportunity to play with some of my best mates and play against Broken Hill legends and with Broken Hill legends,” he said.

“Obviously the likes of Jordan Johns, Marc Purcell, Cody Schorn, Drew Hardy and against people like Jayden Kelly and Codie Howard and Justin Heath, like, they’re all great people and great footballers.”

When asked if he had a standout game or Grand Final that he most cherished, there was one Premiership that sprang to mind. “Probably 2014, I think we had lost four in a row to that point so that was kind of the drought breaker. So I’d say 2014.”

