COVID disrupts Vietnam Veterans Day

By Neil Pigot

It was on this day 55 years ago, in what can best be described as a non-descript rubber plantation near Long Tan, that for a small group of Australian soldiers, all hell broke loose.

While searching for communist forces who had attacked the Australian Army’s new southern Vietnamese base at Nui Dat the previous night, 108 men of D Company, 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment encountered a combined force of North Vietnamese estimated at over 2,000.

For two hours, the separated platoons of D Company fought off heavy enemy attacks in persistent monsoonal rain before regrouping. Despite being surrounded, they continued to withstand repeated assaults until, after three hours of continuous fighting, the besieged company was reinforced by the arrival of several armoured personnel carriers. Australian losses were 17 dead and 25 wounded as a result of what was a defining battle in a polarising war.

That day in 1966 is remembered now as National Vietnam Veterans Day. And in a cruel blow to Broken Hill’s small but tight knit group of surviving Vet’s, COVID has, for the second year running, rained on their parade.

“Nothing. We won’t be doing anything and that’s a great shame,” said local RSL President and Vietnam Veteran Des Kennedy. “It’s just a small ceremony these days. We usually gather at the memorial at four, have a small service and then go out to dinner. It’s small but it’s important to us.”

Important for a great many reasons. When that long and unpopular war ended for Australia in 1972, there was no victory parade, no bunting, no dancing in the streets. Rather than receive the nations embrace, Vietnam Vets were judged in a parade of public opinion, opinion that had savagely turned against the war long before it had been lost, public opinion that encouraged the government of the day to quickly put the whole sorry mess behind it, leaving the men that had endured Vietnam behind, misfits in some of the most unlikely quarters.

Bill Keenan remembers joining the RSL where as far as some members were concerned, he was an imposter, a soldier who hadn’t fought in a real war. “They used to say, ‘I’ll give you 500 reasons why it wasn’t a real war.’ 500 reasons were that only 500 of us died. I just didn’t feel like I fitted in.”

Many Vietnam Vets tell the same story, of having to deal with the truth of their experience behind closed doors while combatting the mythology, military and political, that grew up around the last ill-conceived war against communism. A complex web of public beliefs at odds with the actual experience of an ugly, close quarters, guerrilla war where the person you were talking to during the day could be trying to kill you at night, a war that a great many of us are well versed in when it comes to its politics, and determinedly ignorant of in its physical reality.

The sadder truth is that as a result of polarised domestic politics, we handled the Vietnam Veterans repatriation poorly, the Federal Government at best sluggish in their response to the impacts of post-traumatic stress on the men who served and stuttering in their acknowledgement of the health implications as a result of those men’s exposure to chemical herbicides like Agent Orange.

Allen Turner has worked for many years to assist Vietnam Vets in securing the support they need. A powerful presence, shaped, as we all are, by the experiences of his relative youth, Allen freely admits that he drinks too much and smokes too much. “My wife says I can come across as a bit aggressive too, he said.”

With only around a dozen of the original 68 Broken Hill veterans still with us, Allen is adamant that he will attend the service for as long as he’s able. And it’s got nothing to do with glory or war mongering. “It’s about remembering. Honouring those that went. War is ugly. No-one should have to go through it. A lot of them didn’t choose to go. It’s certainly not something to cheer about, but we should not forget.”

For Allan, Des, Bill and their fellows, the 18th of August is a day that allows them to gather and connect in an atmosphere of common experience, not to talk of war so much, but to spend time knowing that the personal burden of their very particular experience is shared. Just as it is a day of connection for the wives and widows of those that returned, women who have lived with men that have very particular ways of dealing with their demons.

“It’s very important for us to support our guys,” says Allen’s wife Deana, “and support each other. Unless you’ve lived with them you can’t really understand.”

There are a myriad stories of Vietnam veterans finding different ways of coping with the legacy of their experiences. Allen still has days when he can get “a little out of sorts.” According to Deana he just goes to his shed.

“He has an office down there and he has a drink. Watches television. I‘m not sure what he does really. I have learned to just let him be.”

Deana says they’ll be getting together for a dinner when the lockdown eases. And lockdown or not, expect a few “somethings” to appear on the Vietnam Memorial today. Lest we Forget.

Please log in to read the whole article.