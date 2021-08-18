South take advantage

By Patrick Reincke

The top-of-the-Reserves-table South handed the cellar-dwelling Central an almost 100-point loss to end their season on Saturday at the Alma.

Both sides were left a little confused at end of the third quarter when the siren sounded and the countdown clock still have five minutes to go.

In their respective huddles, the news was broken that the state was heading for lockdown.

The sudden siren, a result of quarters being shortened to ensure the A-Grade could finish before 5pm and we could all get home and stay there.

Jokes aside, it was a serious matter and it was good see the sides leave it all out on the field as the season faces an unpredictable future.

A slow start hindered the Magpies’ efforts to upset the hosts on their Old Timers Weekend.

South putting the foot down early, bagging five goals.

Deklin Langdon was a dangerous target up forward, he finished the game with five majors.

Central’s back six hit the ground running trying to fend off the mounting Roos offense.

Luke Clisby was a standout for the Pies off the half back line.

He provided constant drive out of the defensive 50 and pushed up ground to create scoring opportunities.

Central’s full back had a solid game, including a passage of play where he handballed to himself over a South attacker, kicked it to a teammate and like an aging rhinoceros on the African savannah charged to get the follow-up handball before hitting another target on centre-wing, whoever it was.

By half time South were home and hosed but Central had bounced back from their lacklustre opening, only conceding two goals, and scoring one of their own through Adam Rhodes.

Castar Morris rucked all day for the black and white and had a great game, Jason Chun another defender who held his own.

For South, it was a return to form in the last quarter, recording another five-goal haul to take their total to triple-digits.

Up from the back pocket and placed onto the wing, Dylan Semmens finished the game strong and was a key player in the late resurgence – Captain Sam Lines had another great match.

Central’s midfield veteran in Kieran Ralph chalked up his 200th Reserves game, while it was not the result he would’ve wanted, he was chaired off to a very good reception after putting up stellar milestone performance.

In rooms after the game, South’s coach Anthony Farquhar said the foot was taken off the pedal across the middle of the game.

“I think we started well and finished strong,” Farquhar said.

“That second and third quarter might’ve let us down a little bit but I was really happy with those four quarters overall, I thought our boys did really well.”

“I take my hat off to them, they put their hand up to play the game, some come off with injury but they’ll stay out there as long as they can.”

With Round 18 likely to be cancelled due to lockdown, we will wait to see what the gameplan is for 2021 Finals series.

Full time score – South 15.11 (101) defeated Central 2.3 (15)

