Shearers union rams it to woolgrowers

By Cherie von Horchner

The Australian Workers Union (AWU) has accused Australian woolgrowers of courting disaster with COVID.

The AWU, which represents the nation’s shearers, says some of its members have complained that sheds are ignoring the dangers.

Ron Cowdrey, AWU NSW Vice President and its shearing organiser, says it’s just a matter of time before there is a COVID case in a shed.

“With cases spreading into the regions, and the list of regional lockdowns escalating, regional employers have had to lift their game to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Mr Cowdrey says.

“Shearing is considered an essential service and everyone needs to do their part to keep the industry operating.

“This ‘she'll be right’ attitude by woolgrowers is really a disaster waiting to happen - one positive case in a single shed will have a devasting impact on the industry.”

Mr Cowdrey says woolgrowers must follow the example of other businesses by taking a few simple steps to protect themselves and their workers: provide well-stocked hand-washing stations and sanitiser for workers; ensure all workers and visitors check in with a NSW QR code (or paper record) every day; ensure masks are worn indoors (except when shearing, which is classed as strenuous physical activity); enforce safe social distancing – 1.5m between workers (if that isn't possible between stands, use every second stand); disinfect and clean down high-touch surfaces and equipment between use.

The AWU says woolgrowers should also encourage all workers to get vaccinated in paid time.

“Workplace health and safety has never been more important,” Mr Cowdrey says.

“Our shearing organisers are actively supporting our AWU members in the sheds this season to make sure woolgrowers do the right thing.”

Sheep grazier Angus Whyte of Wyndham Station, midway between Broken Hill and Mildura, says it’s important to minimise COVID risks on-farm.

“Everyone has a responsibility,” he says. “It’s really important for health. It’s about good biosecurity.”

Mr Whyte says an all-property approach is essential.

“It’s important COVID doesn’t go through teams,” he says. “It’s not just about shearers saying they want a safe workplace. People need to make sure they minimise contact between [each other]; the shearers, the landholders and stock agents who visit and work on the property.

“If someone does come in with COVID, you want to minimise that.”

