Lockdown causes shopping frenzy

By Andrew Lodiong

Supermarket outlets in Broken Hill are calling for calm and extra cooperation after a frantic period following the NSW regional COVID-19 lockdown announcement.

Local Woolworths and Coles stores saw a high increase of demand as community members prepared for last Saturday’s initial week-long stay-at-home public health order.

Food and household supplies not only rushed off the shelves in-store but many locals also opted to shop online, with pick-up and delivery options gaining a surge in popularity.

Woolworths Broken Hill store manager, Michael Walsh, urges customers to be considerate when buying groceries and said staff are working extremely hard to meet demands.

“As always, we ask customers to be mindful of others in their local community and buy only what they need,” Mr Walsh said.

“We have plenty of stock in our supply chain, and our team members are hard at work making sure it flows into our stores in large volumes for our customers.”

The retail giant has had to impose limits on items like toilet paper across chains state-wide to ensure there is "fair access" to essential products.

Stores reported that online features like Click&Collect also saw more orders placed as many avoid crowds and large queues.

“We ask that customers continue to stay calm, shop normally and be respectful to our hard-working team members,” a Coles spokesperson said.

“After a busy weekend with high customer demand, we are seeing shopping behaviour in Broken Hill return to normal this week.

“We also know that for some customers, coming into our stores may not be possible and we are seeing increased demand for Coles Online.”

Lockdown restrictions are set to continue after Broken Hill recorded its first positive COVID-19 case earlier this week.

Mr Walsh reminds customers to continue practising COVID-safe measures and provides some reassurance to community members.

“Our team will continue to support the Broken Hill community throughout the lockdown, both in-store and with our pick-up and home delivery services,” he said.

