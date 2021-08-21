Long live the King

By Neil Pigot

Barney Davey, long-time publican of the Family Hotel in Tibooburra, recalls a night in 1964 when, in the wee hours, he was woken by a woman’s singing on the back veranda of the pub, a gentle, mournful wailing that, nearly 60 years later, he still remembers vividly.

“You could sense something was wrong. I went down the stairs and saw it was Alice King, a veil across her face, just a cloth or something. She just said to me; ‘Millar, you gotta help Millar’.”

Frank Millar, better known as King Millar, was a Wankumarra elder who, along with Alice, the woman some say was his fifth wife, had made his way to Tibooburra from Noccundra in southern Queensland by horse and cart sometime in the 1950s. There the two constructed a home, a corrugated iron goondie on the banks of a creek bed that skirts the small town, an ephemeral waterway now known to all as Millar’s Creek. And by all accounts, he was in trouble.

Barney immediately called the local cop Jack Killen. When they reached the goondie the first thing the two men had to do was negotiate with Millar’s dogs. “Six of the buggers, stag houndy type things that weren’t too happy about us being there. I remember Jack wasn’t all that happy either.”

Millar and Alice lived off the land, save for the food that Barney would drop down to them from time to time. “Meat or fish, vegetables. Just every now and then to keep them going.” The dogs were the King’s hunting pack, trusty canines that could be relied upon to bring in a ‘roo whenever the old man, as he was then, needed to top up supplies.

Eventually Barney got inside and, after pacifying the hound that was lying beside the unconscious Millar, he called Killen in to help him lift the old man to the car. At the local hospital, it was decided to call the Flying Doctor and, somewhere that morning, either on the way to Broken Hill or in the Broken Hill hospital, no-one can remember precisely, King Millar passed away. According to Barney Davey, “We lost a gentleman.”

Steve Blore, born in Tibooburra and now farming near Thargomindah in southern Queensland, remembers Millar’s death and the generosity the King showed him as a boy.

“As kids, my brother and I used to go down to the creek and pay him and Alice a visit. He always had time for us. Tell us stories about the country and the old days. He’d talk for hours. We loved it.”

Older Tibooburra locals like Steve and Barney share similar memories of Millar, either of the fireside chats, of the King walking around town collecting native foods, or of his occasional stops in the street to have his photo taken by tourists, brass plaque around his neck.

That plaque, part of a practice of bestowing Western titles on those indigenous men the authorities deemed worthy, read: “Millar. King of the Wilson. 1st Sept. 1937.”

Steve was talking to a mate in Thargomindah one day when the conversation turned to the old man who had made such an impression on him as a child. Which got Steve thinking.

“He was great old fella and I started talking to locals about how we should have an interpretive board at Thargomindah to tell Millar’s story. I was banging on about it for months and one of my mates basically said; ‘Just stop talking and start acting’.”

Having had experience creating interpretive signs in the Balranald area, Steve bit the bullet.

“We did these large boards and that’s what we intended to do here. About five or 6,000 gets you one of those. And then I thought, well, you’ve got to have one at Tibooburra, too.”

From there, Steve started to spread his conversation across the border back to his hometown and the little project began to get slightly bigger, as did the story of King Millar and the respect the Tibooburra town’s people had for the man.

According to Steve, after his death “locals chipped in and hired an aircraft to bring him back to Tibooburra to be buried. That wouldn’t have been cheap.”

At the time, community funds ran dry, and Frank Millar currently rests in the town’s cemetery in an unmarked grave, a situation that Steve is hoping to redress.

“We want to get him a proper headstone. Nothing silly. Just something that demonstrates the respect the people had for him. We didn’t do much right by these old fellas. It’s time we did.”

While Steve is confident they will find a way to finance the boards, he’s joined forces with the Tibooburra town Facebook page co-ordinator, Ange Lawson, to see if they can raise the funds for the headstone through community donation. And while they’re at it, hopefully solve a mystery.

“When old Millar died his plaque went missing. It’s a long shot but maybe if we spread the word… You never know. It could be lying around in someone’s shed.”

And then there’s Alice. A Yandruwandha woman and, according to Steve, there’s some suggestion she was the great, great granddaughter of John King, sole survivor of the ill-fated Bourke and Wills expedition who was nursed by the Yandruwandha until he was rescued. It’s a tantalising piece of string.

“With the haste of humanity, history is largely forgotten. Particularly out here where it’s sort of passed on by word of mouth. Unless you talk to the right person and ask the right questions, this stuff would be lost to you. We need to get it before it’s gone.”

If you’re interested in the Tibooburra project and would like to donate toward King Millar’s headstone, please email Ange Lawson at lillie1238@hotmail.com

