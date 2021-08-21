AFL BH committed to a finals series

By Emily Ferguson

With the extension of the lockdown in regional NSW, the AFL Broken Hill’s plan A has been scrapped and they’re looking at what comes next.

AFL Broken Hill Chairman, Andrew Schmidt said the announcement by the Deputy Premier that the lockdown would be extended for a further seven days at this stage, means that plan A is now thrown out the window.

“We now look at plan B, which is that we’ve been contacted by AFL NSW who are speaking with all the country leagues in NSW to say it’s important that we identify a finish date, a date on the calendar that once we get past it, is the point of no return,” he said.

“I today (Thursday) have emailed the four clubs, along with the board and the directors asking them for their thoughts and comments. Having said that, the board and all the clubs remain 100 per cent committed to at some stage, staging our finals.

“Some leagues in NSW have pencilled in the 18th of September because it’s the week before the AFL Grand Final, but the AFL is still contemplating as to whether they may push their Grand Final back to the 2nd of October so we’ve got to be a bit flexible with that.”

The extension of lockdown by another week is one issue AFL BH must deal with, “The other issue is, if we do come out of lockdown, whether or not the government will allow community sporting events to go ahead,” said Schmidt.

“As I said previously, the main concern for us as a football body is that everybody, not just the football community, but the whole community, the Far West is healthy, safe and that we can hold an event.

“Because if we hold a Grand Final, you’re bringing together 1,500 plus people, whether we’d be allowed to do that I don’t know.”

Schmidt said there’s currently a lot to work through.

“Obviously the situation in Wilcannia is concerning and more positive cases on Thursday, that has to be monitored. I would think if there are more positive cases in the Far West whether it be in Wilcannia, Menindee, Broken Hill or wherever, then I think it’s going to be unlikely they’ll lift the lockdown but we need to have something in place and know what the clubs are thinking.

“It’s a double edge sword, the lockdown could be lifted next week but there’s no guarantee that the Government will allow community sporting events to go ahead for a week or two.”

Schmidt said while the timing can’t be helped, it is frustrating.

“We’ve gone through the season, and everyone was so excited to see footy back and the new facility. We had a combined game, we took the Women away, we had players playing representative footy again in Broken Hill, the season really has been fantastic on so many levels,” he said.

“And to get to the final hurdle and sort of be stopped dead in our tracks, it very frustrating, but the main thing is that everybody is safe and healthy.”

In terms of moving forward, AFL BH will collate the information and feedback that comes from the clubs, “We can then as a board, look at and put a plan in place,” said Schmidt.

“So far the clubs, and it’s not often you get all four clubs to agree with each other, but all four clubs are in line with the board saying we’re committed to a finals series.”

Please log in to read the whole article.