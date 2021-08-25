Empty roadhouses a worrying sight

By Andrew Lodiong

Border closures and travel bans have stripped away the core customer base for several roadhouses near Broken Hill.

With additional restrictions enforced to combat the rising COVID-19 case numbers, the reduction of service has made it extremely difficult for some.

Usually, a vibrant haven for many tourists is now only being a rest-stop for ‘essential’ workers.

Little Topar Roadhouse owner Jo Lindsay believes its vital they stay open so it can offer respite for freight drivers who are generating the bulk of their income.

“If it wasn’t for the truck drivers, we would probably have the doors closed,” she said.

“Our fuel is twenty-four hours and they can few more hours up the road when they have a meal and a shower.”

Mrs Lindsay estimated her business is losing about $2500 per day, normally earnt at this time of year from a combination of tourists and freight drivers.

Little Topar, situated 78kms east of Broken Hill, closed its dining area to the general public to avoid crowding indoors and act as a safeguard.

“We need to protect the truck drivers because if we lose them, it will cripple us even more,” Mrs Lindsay said.

Just over 170kms north of Broken Hill, the Packsaddle Roadhouse is experiencing a similar misfortune.

The roadhouse has had daily visitors slashed by about 95 per cent since the lockdowns in NSW and hard border lockouts from South Australia and Victoria.

Owner Mia Degoumois said there was a significant drop in business following the rule changes.

“We had lots of bookings and it’s gone down to pretty much nothing only the essential workers,” she said.

“This should be our peak part of the year because it’s usually tourist season.”

Packsaddle altered operations to establish a “safety zone” for staff during its trading hours and now serve at the front entrance.

The management have decided to retain all three employees to stay prepared for an increase in business.

Staying open was not option for the Border Gate Roadhouse based at the centre of the NSW and SA boundary.

Owner Rhonda Hedger was very unhappy and said it was a straightforward decision to close temporarily to ensure her health is not in jeopardy.

“We already live isolated so we don’t want to put ourselves at risk…it’s not worth it,” she said.

“It’s a hard time for a lot of people but when it’s business and my health I get very emotional about the situation.”

The roadhouse was trading on weekends but were struggling before making the decision it shut on August 5.

“We were lucky to even get one customer a day,” Mrs Hedger said.

“We cop it from both sides because we are right on the border…If no one is traveling to SA we pay the price.”

Border Gate plan to re-open its doors when travel restrictions are eased and are making use of this time to renovate the outdoor areas to attract new customers post-lockdown.

Business owners and staff will continue to rally and remain realistic about the future.

“We just have to ride it out…I think it will be a while before we get our tourists back but better to stay safe,” Mrs Lindsay said.

“At the end of the day we are fit and healthy,” Mrs Degoumois said. “We just have to stay positive and find odd jobs to keep us busy.”

