A Sydney Derby Grand Final

By Emily Ferguson

The 2021 Suncorp Super Netball Grand Finalists have been decided, and, to make things a little more exciting, it’s one of the greatest netball rivalries in recent times – A Sydney derby.

The Giants managed a three-point win over the West Coast Fever in the Preliminary Final on Saturday afternoon, 64-61. In their second chance to make the Grand Final, the Giants proved they have what it takes, after going down by a single point to the Swifts in the Semi Final the weekend prior.

The Preliminary Final saw the Giants get their lead early and manage to hold on. Giants defender, Sam Poolman shut down Fever’s star shooter, Jhaniele Fowler and was awarded the Nissan Player of the Match.

This 2021 Finals series is the first time both NSW teams have featured in the finals in the same year, and this will be the first time they’ve met in a Grand Final. Conveniently, on the same day the GWS Giants and the Sydney Swans meet in the AFL Elimination Final, a double derby day.

The match ups in each goal circle will be exciting and crucial in determining the winner, with the Giant’s Poolman lining up on Sam Wallace in the Swifts offensive circle, while shooter Jo Harten battles against the Swift’s Sarah Klau in the Giants goal circle. Two superstar shooters and incredible defenders.

The Giants relentless interceptor Amy Parmenter is a star in high pressure games, which is inevitable in finals netball and will suit her nicely. Her matchup with Swifts’ Paige Hadley will no doubt draw the attention of viewers.

While Jamie-Lee Price of the Giants is another well suited to strong, physical encounters which this game will likely be. Price is my pick to be a match winner, when she is on her game the Giants stand taller and play smoother, her influence in the mid court is noticeable - She will be instrumental in a Giants victory.

The Grand Final will be the fourth time the Giants and the Swifts have met this season, including their Major Semi-Final clash two weeks ago. In their Round 6 meeting, it was the Swifts who came out on top with a 12-point victory, but in Round 11 the Giants evened the playing field with a four-point win. Come the Major Semi-Final, the Swifts won by a single point in the dying minutes of the game to progress to the Grand Final.

It’s a credit in itself that both Sydney teams have even made the big dance, after fleeing Sydney prior to its lockdown and having been on the road and in various location hubs since - their efforts and dedication are admirable.

These sides are evenly matched across the board, with strong centre court players, relentless defenders, and accurate shooters in both the orange and red dresses. This game will go down to the wire in a battle for the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball trophy.

The Grand Final can be viewed live and free on channel Nine or on the Netball Live app. The game begins at 2pm (local time) on Saturday August 28, and it’s sure to be a cracker. If you’re going to watch only one game of netball this year, make it this one.

WHAT: Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final – Giants v Swifts.

WHEN: 2pm, Saturday August 28.

WHERE: Channel 9/Netball Live App.

