Goodbye, Mrs McLeod

By Cherie von Horchner

She’s been in Silverton for 73 years, as pastoralist, publican, wife, mother, and tireless community worker. Now, Ines McLeod is leaving, to begin a new life on Evan’s Head near Lismore, NSW, to be nearer to her great-grandchildren, who need her in these times.

“Oh, it will be different, for sure,” she says, “so I’ll miss Silverton, but I'm going to have to miss Silverton. I mean, you can't just walk away 73 years later and not miss it.

“But there's a whole range of new things to do up there, and I'm going to have these great-grandkids next door, who I'm hoping to spend a lot of time with. I'm organizing little projects in my head already …”

As usual, 80-year-old Ines has approached the massive job of moving home with the vigour of a teenage girl, packing up her large Silverton house and its decades of stuff almost single-handedly.

“Use it or lose it,” she mutters, as her slim arms hoist another heavy box of books onto the back of a truck.

It’s an image that will be familiar to anyone who knows Ines, a woman with boundless energy and a bushman’s determination to do things without any help – an ethic instilled in her by Italian parents who migrated here and built a life from virtually nothing.

“Dad came from Sovramonte, which is almost in the Dolomites, and Mum was from a little place called Castelfranco Veneto. But they didn’t meet in Italy - they met here.”

Life began for Ines in Broken Hill, where she was born and lived for two years before her parents moved to Adelaide, soon moving back for good.

“I was seven when they bought a poultry farm in Silverton. And that's where I started my journey in Silverton, at the age of seven.

“It was a big show,” she recalls. “I think he used to get 1500-odd chickens or something every year to replace any of the old chooks. My job, every afternoon, was to wash out these smelly four-gallon drums that were used to give the chickens milk.”

In 1956, Ines’ life changed considerably when her father purchased the Silverton Hotel.

“Dad bought the pub, much to Mum's horror. But I was a very, very happy little girl. I was chief barmaid at age 15.”

These were the days when Silverton boasted a population close to 300, so the pub was crowded most night. Ines, being social with the patrons, became proficient at the pub game of rope quoits.

“I joined the quoit club and finished up in the Australian championships. Got beaten by Daphne Braddock. That was pretty much the end of it.”

More importantly for Ines, ’56 was the year she met Colin McLeod, the man who would become her husband.

“He was at Mundi Mundi Station, working just as a station hand. Then a couple of years later, he became the manager at Mundi Mundi. When I first met him, he was still just a station hand. But we got married in 1960, and I went out there and spent 13 years there, on a property of 350 square miles.

I got chucked in the deep end. I had to cook for the shearers and all the rest of it, and I didn't even know how to boil an egg. Anyway, I don’t think I poisoned anybody.”

In 1974, Colin and Ines left the station and, like Ines’s parents before them, bought the Silverton Hotel, where they would remain until 2011. Ines was there at the very beginning of Silverton’s boom as a movie location.

“The first one they did was called The Golden Soak. It was based on a book written by Hammond Innes. Ray Barrett was in it, and Christiane Krüger, a very nice-looking young lady.”

Other films and TV shows followed, until the big one: Mad Max II. It came to Ines as a shock.

“I knew they were coming, but I'd sort of ... I knew it was going to be Mad Max and whatever. There was no veranda where it is - we had that closed off when they were filming A Town Like Alice – so I had just woke up one morning and looked out the window, and there were these blokes walking around with all that leather gear, with their arses out of their trousers. And I thought, ‘Ugh. What's going on here? What a weird turnout!’ But anyway, they turned out to be all nice blokes.”

Colin passed away in 2007 and, since then, Ines has lived in Silverton alone. But she’s never had a moment to spare.

“I've done a lot of voluntary work,” she says. “Peter from the pub looks after me if I have plumbing problems or anything like that, so I'd go up there every morning and do all their recycling for them, all their cans, their stubbies, and their plastics. Then when Brian and Margaret had the café, they'd get swamped or someone wouldn't come out to work, so they'd sing out.

“I used to also do quite a lot at Penrose Park – spend two or three hours raking up leaves and tidying up all around the bird aviaries. I still volunteer to clean the public dunnies. I've been doing that for 14 years.”

Just recently, Ines was immortalised in Silverton, though it came as a surprise.

“They got a grant to put an activity centre near the youth hostel,” she said. “I went down there the other day, and there, in big writing, it's got: ‘Ines McLeod OAM Activity Centre’. They've named that thing after me. The weird part about that was, when they were talking about doing that project, I said, ‘I don't want anything to do with it, because I think we should leave Silverton like it is’.

“Ah, well,” she sighs. “There you go. You'll have to have a look at that, on your way out.”

Ines leaves next week, for a new life on the coast. She leaves behind a lifetime of work that has made Silverton and Broken Hill better places for her having lived here.

Goodbye, Ines McLeod. We love you, and when we need to remember you, all we have to do is look around.

