Teaching, coaching and filming ads

By Emily Ferguson

Local schoolteacher and Central footballer, Bill Shipway, is the latest face to appear in an internet AFL advertisement.

The ad, an AFL-Google collaboration, focuses on Shipway’s life in The Hill as an Under 9’s coach utilising the Footy Skills Lab app.

Shipway came to be featured in the ad through a friend’s family connection.

“I grew up in Sydney and my mate’s step-mum works for an advertising company,” he said.

“She was filming these ads and she was going all over Australia to film them.

“Because all the other states shut their borders to NSW, the only place she could really think of was to come to was Broken Hill. So, she contacted me because she knew that I lived out here and was hoping that I knew something about AFL and, sure enough, I did.”

About a month ago the crew travelled to Broken Hill to film Bill over the course of the weekend.

“They came to my house on a Saturday night after footy and filmed me in my house, doing a lot of computer stuff and pretending to look at a computer with heaps of close ups and stuff like that,” he said.

“The next morning, about 6am, they filmed me leaving my house and running around Broken Hill. We went to different places, down some alleyways, out the front of Shelley’s and then near the mines and stuff.

“We met the kids at 8am at the Memorial and we were there until about 11am, just shooting me using the app and getting the kids to do different skills and stuff like that.

Shipway said that, with his regular football schedule and the filming, it was a busy weekend, but that he had fun nevertheless, as did the kids from Shipway’s Under 9’s team.

“The kids absolutely loved it,” Bill said. “I’ve called them all in the past few days, and the AFL have said they’re going to give us a gift voucher for the kids.’

Shipway came to Broken Hill three years ago for a placement and is now a teacher at Central Primary School.

“I asked all my colleagues on the first day what footy club I should join and they all said Central,” he recalled. “I went down to Central training and, of course, it’s like the teacher’s footy club, so I fitted in pretty easily.”

“What I like about the Central footy club is that, straight away, I had a big family, I guess. It’s a pretty tight-knit football club with good people to hang around.”

Bill said Central’s lacklustre few seasons did nothing to dampen his enthusiasm for the club.

“I’ve played a lot of football in Sydney and haven’t been in many successful sides, so I guess I’m used to that,” he said.

“But I definitely feel like we’re going somewhere, especially culture-wise, and I think that will show on the field in coming seasons, especially with the involvement of senior players in the juniors and stuff like that.”.

This season was Shipway’s first time coaching locally, a job which he enjoyed.

“Over the course of the year, I’ve seen improvement in the kids and how they work together. At the start, they were getting flogged by every single team and by the end they’ve beaten every team,” he said.

“They’d come down to watch us play as well – me and Tyronne Grayson, he helped me coach that team – and hopefully next year we’re going to get as many senior players to coach all the junior teams, so we become a more tight-knit club and keep our juniors going forward.”

