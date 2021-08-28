Dob in a lonesome farmer

By Jack Marx

People of the Far West are being encouraged to rat on lonely farmers who the Seven Network might approach for the next series of Farmer Wants a Wife.

The popular reality series, which began in 2007, sees bachelor landholders jostling for the attentions of single women, the “winners” getting to plough ahead as married couples.

The Seven Network has now announced that season 12 is on track for 2022, that they’re combing the land for contestants, and that any interested farmers should get in touch, as well as anyone who “would like to nominate a farmer”.

As matchmaking reality TV shows go, Farmer Wants a Wife doesn’t have bad odds; Brad and Stacie from season four (2009) are married with three kids, Scott and Clare from the same season are also married, Tenille and Frank from season seven (2011) are married with child, which is the same story for Sam and Jodie from season eight (2012).

However, season 11, which concluded earlier this month, ended in scandal, with losing contestant Hayley announcing two weeks ago that she was pregnant to farmer Will, who’d ended the series declaring his love for Jaimee, another contestant entirely.

But a bigger scandal is that, since the series began, not a single Far West farmer has been featured, the nearest being Gus from the central west town of Warren, way back in season one.

West Darling Pastoralists Association president, Matt Jackson, reckons the reason might be that Far West farmers aren’t so hard up.

“Maybe all of the farmers out here are already wanted by the ladies and there are none available to go on the show,” he said.

However, when pressed, Mr Jackson said it’d be “great” if the Far West was represented.

“So, I’ll dob someone in,” he ventured. “His name’s Matt Andrews, out on Avondale Station. He’s a ratbag, and he’s currently single, so I’ll put his name forward.”

Whether any other farmers really want a wife, or just want to ‘break the drought’, Farmer Wants a Wife is surely an opportunity too good to be missed. Those interested in applying should fill out the online form at farmerwantsawife.com.au

Please log in to read the whole article.