It’s raining Cats and Dogs

By Emily Ferguson

The final four teams of the 2021 AFL Premiership season are locked in and will do battle this weekend in the Preliminary Finals, for a spot in the Grand Final. After the Cats and the Bulldogs were victorious in the Semis, they, as well as the Demons and the Power, are all that remain in the hunt for the 2021 Premiership.

The Cats are through to their fifth Preliminary Final in six years, after defeating the GWS Giants 103 to 68 on Friday night. The Cats were essentially on the front foot from the get-go, with star forward Jeremy Cameron slotting the opening goal of the game, in his first clash with his former team.

The Cats led by 14 points at quarter time, 15 at half time and 32 points at three-quarter time. But the Giants aren’t a team to go down easily, they came back early in the last term with three quick goals in the first five minutes to cut the margin to just 20 points. But Geelong’s Tom Hawkins kicked three of his five goals to end out the quarter and secure their win.

