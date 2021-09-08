When bullies and dongs rulled The Hill

Reg Pedergnana was beaming after his Cornish pasty and before his quandong pie. PICTURE: Merry Pedergnana Reg Pedergnana was beaming after his Cornish pasty and before his quandong pie. PICTURE: Merry Pedergnana

By Nardia Keenan

Merrilyn ‘Merry’ Pedergnana makes a favourite sweet for her husband, Reg, and claims that quandong pie is a good lockdown treat because it is time-consuming to make.

“It fills in a day or two half days,” she said.

Reg knows where to find the secret places where wild quandongs grow, continuing a family tradition.

Please log in to read the whole article.