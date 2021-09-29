Burn after reading

By Jack Marx, Cherie von Horchner and Chris Graham

Leaked documents reveal the NSW Government didn’t just ignore desperate pleas from the Wilcannia community to address chronic overcrowding at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; on multiple occasions, bureaucrats aggressively dismissed basic solutions put forward by community members, refusing requests to lock the town down before the virus arrived.

In desperation, local Aboriginal leaders approached the Central Darling Shire Council in April last year, requesting emergency funding to purchase tents so that Wilcannia residents could isolate in their own backyards if the virus arrived. At the same time, Australians rushing home from overseas were being put up in five-star accommodation in Sydney and Melbourne, at taxpayer’s expense. And complaining about it.

The request met a hostile reception from bureaucrats from the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services, and the issue of overcrowding was removed from the weekly agenda of the Local Emergency Management Committee, the body charged with keeping residents safe during the pandemic.

