The Peters’ feel the love

By Andrew Lodiong

A Broken Hill family says opening up their home and hearts to children in need is one of the best decisions they have ever made.

Local couple, Jenna and Jake Peters, made the choice to become foster carers in 2019 and have never regretted it.

“Even before we met each other we both wanted to be foster carers,” Mr Peters said.

The Peters’ have welcomed and taken care of 16 children from nine months up to 14-years-old in the past two years.

Their passion and eagerness to making a difference to young lives is why they decided to take on the responsibilities.

Mrs Peters said making a strong connection with each child is a lifelong gift they will always cherish.

“Having a positive impact on a child’s life and being able to show them love and support when they need it most is a real joy,” she said.

“The connection you make with each child you meet is something you never forget.”

Last month, foster carers were recognised as part of an annual awareness week for the vital role they play in raising children.

Mr Peters explained that the couple were not after praise but are getting the message out there to enlist more carers.

“Foster caring is not something we have ever done for recognition - we get that from the children,” he said.

“Being able to raise awareness about the importance of opening your home to a child in need, if you’re able to, is more than we could ask for.

“Unfortunately, the region needs many more foster carers.”

Lifestyle Solutions is an organisation that provides a range of foster care, family group homes and residential services for children and young people who are unable to live with their families.

The service provider has worked closely with the couple to organise the care arrangements.

Mrs Peters encourages others who are have thought about it to get onboard.

“We would absolutely encourage anyone who has considered becoming a foster carer to do so,” she said.

“Just a simple phone call to Lifestyle Solutions to let them know about what you can offer, no matter how small, can make a difference.

“You have no idea what a big impact you can have on a little person’s life.”

For more information, contact Lifestyle Solutions on 1800 634 748 or visit www.lifestylesolutions.org.au.





Please log in to read the whole article.