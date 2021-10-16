Twilight of the backlog, says Australia Post

By Jack Marx

For Broken Hill people who shop online, it’s hardly news that there’s been a problem of late at the Australia Post sorting facility.

But they might be surprised to learn how enormous that problem has become.

While late deliveries have been expected during COVID, a source told Barrier Truth the situation had escalated since the Post Office on Argent Street became a hotspot in mid-September and was forced to close.

Australia Post’s Broken Hill service has struggled to recover since then, with the 160 cages at the sorting facility all full, and many residents still waiting for parcels that were estimated to be delivered as far back as August.

Wild rumours have told of Australia Post intending to solve the backlog by destroying the mountain of parcels, refunding the intended recipients and starting again.

Thankfully, such rumours are not true.

A spokesperson for Australia Post did not deny the problem had become serious, but wished to assure Broken Hill customers that deliveries were on their way.

“We are currently experiencing Christmas like volumes, which, together with border closures, reduced domestic and international flights, lockdowns and the additional COVID-safe measures in place to keep our people safe, means there are some delivery delays,” the spokesperson said.

“Broken Hill has had additional challenges with recent changes to the local delivery contract, but, to manage this, we’re bringing on more delivery vehicles, making weekend deliveries and recruiting additional drivers, with three to start next week.

“We know delays are frustrating and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience they cause.”

Australia Post urges customers who have special concerns about their mail delivery to get in touch at auspost.com.au/help.

Please log in to read the whole article.